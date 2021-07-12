Cryptocurrency : Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, LUNA, ATOM, CAKE, FTT

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is still range bound and traders are looking for signals that can provide information on the next directional move. Philip Swift, the creator of the LookIntoBitcoin analytics resource, noted on July 9 that the Puell Multiple rebounded "out of the green zone this week" only for the fifth time in history. Swift said that if the indicator continues to rise, the price of Bitcoin can follow it higher.

Another positive outlook for Bitcoin came from Lex Moskovski, chief investment officer at Moskovski Capital, who noted that the price of Bitcoin was trading roughly 59% below the target price projected by the stock flow model, which is the largest negative deviation. of history. Moskovski said this could be a "great purchase opportunity" for operators who believe in the model.

Daily view of crypto market data. Source: Coin360

In other news, Capital International, a financial services company, bought 953,242 MicroStrategy shares in the second quarter of 2021, according to documents filed by the business intelligence firm with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Due to its huge stake in Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s share price largely follows the trajectory of Bitcoin. Therefore, the purchase of Capital International indicates that institutional investors may have started to position themselves for a bullish move in Bitcoin.

However, not everyone is so optimistic. Guggenheim executive Scott Minerd takes an extremely bearish view on Bitcoin because he anticipates a drop to $ 10,000.

Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies and spot the critical levels that may indicate the start of a strong relief rally.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has been trading in a tight range between $ 31,000 and $ 36,670 for the past few days, which suggests that traders are undecided about the next directional move. Usually, breaking out of a narrow range results in a sharp move.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both moving averages are gradually stabilizing and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trading near the midpoint, suggesting a balance between supply and demand. If the bulls push the price above $ 36,670, it will be the first sign of strength.

The BTC / USDT pair could rally to $ 41,330 and then $ 42,451.67, where the bears are likely to mount stiff resistance. A breakout of this resistance will indicate the possible start of a new uptrend.

On the other hand, if the price turns down from the current level or resistance above $ 36,670, the bears will try to lower the pair to $ 31,000 and then to $ 28,000. A break below this support zone will increase the possibility of the downtrend resuming.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows the formation of a descending triangle pattern that will complete on a breakout and close below $ 32,268. If that happens, it increases the chance of a breakout below $ 31,000.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the downtrend line, it will invalidate the bearish setting. The failure of a negative pattern is a bullish sign, as it catches aggressive bears that have been sold in anticipation of a collapse. The pair could then rise to $ 36,670.

MOON / USDT

The LUNA token of the Terra protocol had been trading within the range of $ 7.96 to $ 3.91 since the end of May. However, the bulls pushed price above range resistance on July 9, indicating that demand exceeds supply.

LUNA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The moving averages have completed a bullish crossover and the RSI has risen near the overbought zone, suggesting a trend reversal.

If the bulls hold the price above $ 7.96, the LUNA / USDT pair could start a new uptrend. The first target on the upside is the downtrend line where the bears will again try to stop the upward movement.

If the price turns down from the downtrend line but bounces off the 20-day exponential moving average or $ 7.96, it will suggest the formation of a higher low. Buyers will attempt to resume the uptrend by pushing the price above the downtrend line.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bears lower the price below $ 7.96, it will indicate a lack of demand at higher levels. A break below the moving averages will open the doors for a possible drop to $ 3.91.

LUNA / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Both the moving averages are rising and the RSI is close to the overbought territory on the 4-hour chart, showing that the bulls have the upper hand.

However, the bears have yet to give up as they are trying to stop the bullish move near $ 8.50. If the bulls carry the price above $ 8.75, the pair could start a new uptrend that can hit $ 10 and then $ 12.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level and breaks below $ 7.46, the pair may fall to the 50-simple moving average.

ATOM / USDT

Cosmos (ATOM) has been trading between $ 17.56 and $ 8.51 for the past few days. The bulls pushed the price above the 50-day SMA ($ 12.66) on July 5, which was the first sign of strength.

ATOM / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Thereafter, the bears tried to catch the aggressive bulls and lower the price, but were unable to break the support of the 20-day EMA ($ 12.54). This suggests buying on dips.

The moving averages are on the verge of a bullish crossover and the RSI is in positive territory, suggesting that the correction may be over. The bulls will now attempt to push the price to the resistance of the $ 17.56 range, where the bears are likely to pose a stiff challenge.

This bullish view will be reversed if the price turns down from the current level and the bears sink the ATOM / USDT pair below $ 11.41. Such a move could open the doors for a drop from the critical support at $ 8.51.

ATOM / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The price has been trading within an ascending channel for the past few days. Both the moving averages are sloping up and the RSI is in the positive zone, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

If the price bounces off the 20-EMA, the bulls will try to break the pair above the resistance line of the channel. If successful, the pair could pick up momentum and climb to $ 17.56.

Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the moving averages, the pair could fall to the trend line of the channel. A break below this support will shift the lead in favor of the bears.

PASTEL / USDT

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been sandwiched between the moving averages of the past five days. This consolidation shows that the bears are defending the 50-day SMA ($ 15.67) while the bulls are buying the dips of the 20-day EMA ($ 14.55).

CAKE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, this narrow range trade is unlikely to continue for long and may result in a strong move in the next few days. The RSI has risen to positive territory, indicating that the bulls have a minor advantage.

If buyers push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA, the CAKE / USDT pair could rise to $ 18.62 and then $ 21.52.

Alternatively, if the price turns down and falls below the 20-day EMA, the bears could lower the price to $ 12.39. A break below this support could open the doors for a retest of the critical support at $ 10.

CAKE / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is rising within an ascending channel. Both the moving averages are gradually moving up and the RSI is in the positive zone, which suggests that buyers have the upper hand.

The bulls will now try to push the price to the upper half of the channel. If successful, the pair could rise to the resistance line of the channel near $ 17. Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down and breaks below the trend line of the channel, it will suggest the end of the short bullish move. term.

Related: Altcoin’s Key Price Metric Was Bullish Ahead Of Axie Infinity’s Parabolic Rally

FTT / USDT

FTX Token (FTT) broke above the downtrend line on July 6, suggesting that the correction may be over. The bears tried to stop the recovery at the 50-day SMA ($ 30.26) on July 8, but were unable to sink the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 28.68).

FTT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The price rebounded from the 20-day EMA on July 9 and the bulls are trying to push the FTT / USDT pair above the 50-day SMA. The 20-day EMA has started to appear marginally and the RSI has risen to the positive zone, indicating that the bulls are attempting to turn back.

If buyers push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA, the pair could initiate a relief rally that could hit $ 34.73 and then $ 36.73.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level and plummets below the 20-day EMA. Such a move will suggest that the bears are selling out on rallies. The pair could then drop to the next support at $ 25.22.

FTT / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls have pushed the price above the overhead resistance at $ 30.50. The ascending moving averages and the RSI in positive territory suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

If buyers hold the price above $ 30.50, the pair could extend its relief rally to $ 33 and then to $ 34.73. This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level and breaks below $ 29.50. Such a move could take the pair to $ 28.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

The entry Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week: BTC, LUNA, ATOM, CAKE, FTT was published first in Bitcoin, Crypto and Blockchain News.