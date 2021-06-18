Cryptocurrency : Top 10 no-exchange whale wallets on Ethereum have 19.67 million ETH

Compartir

Ethereum (ETH) is down 2.96% in the last 24 hours to $ 2,440 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap lost a considerable amount of value after falling to lows of $ 2,000 from an all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,350.

However, Ethereum whales are taking advantage of this situation to accumulate more coins, as Santiment acknowledges. The chain metrics provider explained:

“The top 10 no-exchange whale wallets for Ethereum continue to rise in terms of ETH held. Combined, the 19.67 million coins held by these addresses are the most combined ETH owned by the top 10 non-swap addresses since July 2016. “

Therefore, whales without ETH exchange have been on a record mission as the amount of Ethereum held is at one ATH.

Recently, Documenting Ethereum echoed these sentiments. The crypto data provider noted that ETH whale addresses were still hovering around an all-time high despite the drop seen in May.

Total locked value in ETH 2.0 reached a 7-month low

According to cryptanalysis firm Glassnode:

“The total value in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract just hit a 7-month low of 224 ETH.”

Thus, it shows that investments in Ethereum 2.0, which was launched in December 2020, have been exhausted.

ETH 2.0 seeks to move the current Proof of Work (POW) consensus mechanism to a Proof of Stake (POS) platform. POS is considered a game changer because it is environmentally friendly and can address the challenges of high gas rates.

Meanwhile, the amount of Ethereum deposits on crypto exchanges recently hit a 5-month low of 548,940.

Therefore, it could suggest that Ethereum stored in cold rooms or wallets is not moving for retention purposes, which is a bullish sign.

On the other hand, 23% of the ETH supply is locked into smart contracts. Some features of the Ethereum network, such as smart contracts, are widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors.

Image Source: Shutterstock