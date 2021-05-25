Cryptocurrency : Todd Morley Supports New York Blockchain Tower Development

Todd Morley, co-founder and former executive of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory financial services firm, has ventured into the blockchain industry. A report broke this news on May 25, noting that Morley is supporting the construction of a new blockchain tower in downtown Manhattan. The skyscraper will reportedly feature a wireless network that improves access to digital ledgers.

According to the report, the tower will be located at 111 West 57th Street and will house a museum of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Currently president of Overline, a network that aims to link users to blockchains while allowing them to trade their digital currencies, Morley said the building would function as a manual radio operator connecting everyone in New York City, allowing them to exchange crypto wirelessly.

Patrick McConlogue, CEO of Overline and a former data scientist at Citadel, a hedge fund company, is leading this project. Overline reportedly partnered with real estate developer JDS Development Group to work on the blockchain tower. According to McConlogue, the company intends to introduce the wireless network to more skyscrapers in and outside of Manhattan.

Blockchain communication optimization

In doing so, Overline hopes to offer anyone within a defined radius access to the blockchain wirelessly, regardless of cellular connections and internet connectivity. This will help simplify the life of Bitcoin users who have to access the network by taking advantage of a satellite network.

Explaining why he decided to jump into this project, Morley said that blockchain is already an integral part of financial services. As such, communicating with him is key. He added that Overline has come up with a way to decentralize communication. He added that wireless communication with the blockchain will be at high speeds that could even allow crypto mining.

Urging companies to adopt blockchain, Morley said,