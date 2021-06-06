Cryptocurrency : TimeCoin (TMCN): NFT, DeFi, VTuber, and player matchmaking service

TimeCoinProtocol is the decentralized sharing economy protocol that aims to optimize the use of the world’s resources. Various applications can be built and run on theTimeCoinProtocol including third party applications. The project places a strong focus on the Gig Economy and the Creator Economy. The project has issued an original cryptocurrency called TimeCoin (TMCN) that is listed on some of the major exchanges and was initially funded by a few investors who invested around $ 4 million. So far only a very limited number of tokens have been placed on the market.

The project is currently focused on a Gig Economy app called TimeTicket, Creator Economy apps called GameTomodachi, eSportStars, and VTuber Production, NeoRad.

Some of the services associated with TimeCoin (TMCN) and NFT

TimeTicket has more than 500,000 users in Japan and generates several million dollars in sales. TimeTicket’s revenue has multiplied by more than 40 in 3 years and the company plans to expand internationally.

GameTomodachi is a player matching application that targets the international market. The application will launch in September 2021. It plans to support more than 30 languages ​​and more than 1,000 games. The project is mainly focused on the Indian market and has plans to expand to other regions. Influencers in the gaming industry and players can sell tickets that the buyer can use to play with or against the sellers. eSportStars is a continuously updated esports tournament management application. Esports players can communicate and play with or against fans.

NeoRad Production is a VTuber management service targeting the global market. NeoRad has supported various VTubers making streaming videos related to games, anime and songs. Shirahari Uni was his first VTuber.

The project requires further development, including the implementation of DeFi and NFT functionalities in the TimeCoinProtocol for these applications and the production of VTuber, and also new funds to support development and commercialization costs. The project is planning to create an NFT market where VTubers and other creators around the world can trade NFT items.

What other things does the project offer?

The project may offer an innovative DeFi system called Creator Sponsor Staking (CSS) along with your NFT market. Fans can increase their stake in TimeCoin by 12% after 6 months of staking and 24% after 12 months of staking. The increased portion will be split 50% between fans and creators. In exchange for sponsorship, creators will provide memberships with exclusive services, NFT digital items, services, and discount coupons.

Managing Director of TimeTicket GmbH, Masato Kakamu, explained in a recent AMA: “We want to create a place where professional players, creators and fans can easily earn money and that also helps them better connect with their fans. . To expand the GameTomodachi and eSportStars service, we want to also offer eSports betting. We offer eSports mining for participants to earn TimeCoin. The more TimeCoin the participants have, the better service they can get. ‘

For this reason, the decision was made to launch off-market token sales to enable the implementation of DeFi and NFT functionalities in the dApps and the NFT market, so that fans can support creators such as eSports players, streamers, VTubers, etc. This will allow both creators and fans to receive additional tokens, as well as in-game items, art, and anime characters traded via NFT. TMCN investors can earn additional income by supporting creators as well.

Out of a total of 100,000,000 existing TMCN tokens, 10,000,000 tokens will be sold during the special token sale at a discount of more than 90% off the current market value. Several million dollars of TimeCoin (TMCN) have already been sold and there are a limited number of tokens available for sale.

It will be possible to buy TimeCoin in BTC, USDT or ETH through the page TimeCoinProtocol.com/sale, where it is also possible to consult the table of token launch periods.

To buy TMCN, the investor is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to prepare a private wallet such as MetaMask. (An investor is NOT recommended to purchase TMCN using a cryptocurrency exchange account.)

