Cryptocurrency : TikTok to users | Invezz

The popular social media platform TikTok launched an offensive against promoters of financial services products, such as trading stocks, buy now, pay later, and cryptocurrencies.

According to the new update, the platform wants to stop the growing wave of fraud and high-risk inappropriate investments in social networks.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

However, the new crackdown will also have a direct impact on financial firms that are doing genuine business.

The new rule is necessary to reduce fraud

Fintechs and banks have stepped up their interests to partner with influencers on TikTok to advertise their services. Specifically, Revolut and Monzo have been very active on the social media platform. Additionally, the popularity of the content and savings app Plum is growing due to the promotional activities of influencers on TikTok.

However, the new rule will reduce these activities on the platform. The report on the rule stated that it aims to stop the growing threat posed by high-risk investing activities on social media.

The platform says that most of these activities do not promote anything tangible, but only schemes, scams and fraud. The platform noted that it has required a ban on most of its activities, which can also affect legitimate financial companies. TikTok still maintains the advertising option on its platform. But this time, the platform will weed out the influencers, which is the real problem.

Influencers generally receive a flat fee for their endorsement of certain dApps, exchanges, currencies, and related products.

A massive impact on the industry

Depending on the advertising policy, financial services companies can advertise to specific users over the age of 18. But ads for cryptocurrencies and digital assets are no longer allowed on the platform.

Many companies doing business related to cryptocurrencies use influencers to reach users and expand their brands. With this new rule, it will have a massive impact on the industry. Without the ability to pay TikTok for advertising or pay influencers, the days of crypto on the platform are numbered.

In a comment they told Invezz in a statement:

My apologies if I bothered you on the weekend. I thought this news might be interesting for your team. TikTok announced on Friday that certain types of ads will no longer be allowed on its platform. According to TikTok’s branded content policy, the promotion of all financial products and services is now prohibited globally. My experts Oleg Bevz, Marketing Director at Blockster, and Tatyana Shpakovych, Product Manager at Blockster, a full-featured social network dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities, gave their views on this matter. Oleg Bevz’TikTok banning crypto-related ads doesn’t sound the least bit surprising. It just proves once again that despite growing adoption, cryptocurrencies are still shunned by a number of traditional companies. Legacy companies with a more conservative business approach try to stay away from change and things they cannot fully control, in this case cryptocurrencies, which are undeservedly connected to fraud and criminal activities in many minds. I think the crypto industry will only benefit from this. prohibition. He is growing fast, rich in every way. More and more people and entities are becoming interested in cryptocurrencies, and if traditional companies continue to reject them, the industry will direct all resources inwards, driving its own development. ‘ Tatyana Shpakovych: It is clear that TikTok is wary of the widespread use of scams and fraudulent projects, as it also has many techniques that can make any project go viral in no time. As we can see from the official announcement, the new ban applies not only to cryptocurrencies but also to many types of financial services in general. Unfortunately, it also closes the possibility of advertising even for licensed companies. In my opinion, it would be a better option not to completely eliminate the possibility of advertising for these industries, but to develop more sophisticated verification mechanisms and possibly introduce more comprehensive moderation. So users would be confident that the content they receive is secure, while businesses would still enjoy the global reach that the platform provides.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money