Cryptocurrency : three investors believe that bitcoin is more powerful than the dollar

The power of bitcoin (BTC) against the US dollar, the freedoms that it can grant and even the price that the cryptocurrency could have in the future, were the points discussed during the talk Investing in the Bitcoin ecosystem, within the framework of the Bitcoin Conference 2021.

It is the largest convention on Bitcoin, which includes the most important personalities of the bitcoiner ecosystem, who congregate in Miami, Florida, between June 4-5.

The panel of speakers consisted of investor Tim Draper, Polychain Capital founder Olaf Carlson-Wee, and Alyse Killeen, CEO of bitcoin-focused firm Stillmark.

Draper assured that to the unite freedom and trust you get bitcoin.

In that sense, he indicated that in ten years there will be no reasons for people to continue using fiat currency. With bitcoin “you know exactly how many are in circulation, it is open, transparent and you can use it anywhere without problem,” he said.

If you have bitcoin, you have the currency of the future and so why try to exchange your currency of the future for a currency of the past? Investor Tim Draper.

The dollar is “much more complicated” than bitcoin

In a similar line of discourse, Carlson-Wee spoke. In the opinion of the 32-year-old businessman, bitcoin is an intuitive cryptocurrency. Carlson-Wee said that there are people who consider bitcoin complicated, but, for him, the dollar is “much more complicated”. He believes that “the computer algorithmic type of money would replace the centralized fiat currency.”

He also points out that the dollar, like all fiat money, has a silent way of subtracting value. “All these policies that lead to inflation are a kind of secret regressive tax. Those who own assets see how they appreciate through inflation, “while people who own dollars” are the ones who are really penalized and taxed through that inflation, “he said.

For his part, Killeen explained that with centralized fiat currency systems the rules are little known and people are obliged to participateEven “you don’t know when the rules will change or when the money supply will change.”

On the contrary, he said that with Bitcoin that is not going to happen, since it is a system of “software rules”, truly decentralized. “In Bitcoin, we have the opportunity to really build decentralized finance (DeFi),” he added.

For Alyse Killeen, founder of Stillmark, growing Bitcoin is more important than its price.

Is the future price of bitcoin relevant?

The price of bitcoin in the future, was also a point that was touched during the Bitcoin Conference 2021, although not all the speakers considered it important to discuss about that.

For Olaf Carlson-Wee, the answer was clear from the start, the price of bitcoin will hit $ 1 million, but when asked about the time it will take for the crypto asset to reach that point, he said that it was difficult to estimate, but he took a risk and expressed that this will happen in 3 or 4 years.

Tim Draper indicated that bitcoin will hit the price of USD 250 and 250 thousand for 2022 and early 2023, “Later volatility will stabilize and increase much more from there.”

In contrast, Alyse Killeen said that while she expects bitcoin prices to rise as Draper and Carlson-Wee estimate, that’s not important.

“What is important is that we continue to move forward in the spirit of decentralization and that we continue to support or even encourage more innovation in the Bitcoin ecosystem for all,” concluded Killeen.