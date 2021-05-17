Cryptocurrency : those who mine cryptocurrencies at home will have to pay “significant fines”

Key facts:

Due to the dry season, electricity production dropped.

The consumption of miners could generate problems such as blackouts, they say in the government.

Iran’s Energy Minister, through his spokesman Mostafa Rajabi, affirmed that people who are identified as cryptocurrency miners and who carry out this activity from their homes will be penalized with significant fines. It is due to the impact that this generates on electricity consumption in the country.

According to Rajabi, cryptocurrency mining is “one of the two great threats to electricity supply for this year”, in conjunction with the decline in hydroelectric power generation due to the low rainy season. According to the source, This activity could even generate blackouts in various parts of the country.

Therefore, government entities have decided to apply heavy financial penalties for those who are detected carrying out this activity from their home. In addition, they will have to compensate for the damage caused to the national electricity supply, reports Tehran Times.

The main problem, they highlight, lies in the damage that over-demand can cause in distribution grids and generators. In addition, CriptoNoticias reported in 2020 that electricity supplier companies agreed with the government to supply the surplus exclusively to cryptocurrency mining, although this consumption does not access the subsidies provided by the State.

Mining, an important issue in Iran

Thanks to the low cost of electricity, Iran is one of the most relevant countries for the global community of cryptocurrency miners. To such an extent that it has even attracted miners originally based in China, another fertile ground for this industry.

Cryptocurrency mining in this country was approved in 2019, and since then the activity has “flourished.” In fact, this media reported in the first days of this year the closure of 500 illegal farms dedicated to mining, in addition to the more than 1,000 previously closed.

Likewise, last year the news of the Iranian government’s interest in using cryptocurrencies to pay for imports was known. To enable this strategy, miners based in the country were forced by law to sell their cryptocurrencies to the central bank.

Finally, the government of the Persian country also prohibited the purchase of cryptocurrencies mined abroad; In other words, only those extracted in the country can be purchased. The purpose of this measure is to prevent capital flight. However, since cryptocurrency trading is not yet allowed in the country – only sale to the central bank – in reality the regulations only reinforce others previously imposed.