Cryptocurrency : This VeChain partnership will allow VET holders to shop on Ebay, Amazon and others

The VeChain Foundation has announced a partnership with Shopping.io, an international e-commerce platform that has been integrating crypto payments. Starting today July 9, consumers can use VET tokens to purchase on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Etsy.

In addition, FP holders can benefit from a 2% discount on all items, from electronics, novelties, everyday items and more. The discount will be available for the next two weeks from today. Arbel Arif, founder and CEO of Shopping.io had the following to say about his cooperation with VeChain.

VeChain is an absolutely huge achievement for shopping.io due to its passionate community and longevity in space. We are excited to see what else the future can bring through this partnership.

This cryptocurrency onboarding platform is among the few that allow its users to carry their cryptocurrencies to make purchases online. In addition to VET, Shopping.io offers its consumers “hundreds of different tokens”.

The platform has two native tokens of its own called $ SPI and $ GSPI. This can be used during checkout to receive further discounts. According to an official publication, the company:

(…) They believe in the power of absolute freedom when it comes to e-commerce and changing the industry for the better, forever. One purchase at a time.

Another ecosystem partner! #VET is expanding the utility on more platforms! https://t.co/c9O7NQXTTm – VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) July 9, 2021

VeChain (VET) makes its way to the head table as it gains more prominence in China

The VeChain Foundation has been announcing important partnerships recently. This included e-commerce, the environment, and other sectors. The organization was part of the Food Safety Summit of the China Food Safety and Animal Health Alliance (CAFA) on July 7, 2021.

This organization is comprised of some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Starbucks, Unilever China, Mars China, YumChina, and Cargill, and many more, as seen below.

Members of the China Alliance for Animal Health and Food Safety (CAFA). Source: VeChain Foundation

VeChain is the only public blockchain provider for this alliance. During the Summit, the foundation addressed:

(…) The radical potential of agricultural traceability to connect and transform the entire value chain, from producers to customers and government agencies.

CAFA operates directly under the governmental institution called the China National Alliance for Technological Innovation in Agricultural Sciences. Founded by the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China, VeChain’s participation in the summit will demonstrate the importance of this platform in the Asian Giant.

The alliance has set out to build a traceable system leveraging blockchain technology. Members of this initiative will be able to register, share and protect data on the VeChainThor blockchain. Thus increasing trust between end consumers and companies.

At the time of writing, VET is trading at $ 0.07 and has been following the general sentiment in the market. Therefore, it registers important losses in the chart of 7 days (-11-1%) and 30 days (-33.1%).

VET in a downtrend on the daily chart. Source: VETUSDT Tradingview