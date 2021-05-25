Cryptocurrency : This is the biggest driver of the price of Bitcoin

Compartir

This factor provides the best clues about the future direction of prices.

We have long held that all markets are interconnected. The popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and their extreme volatility, therefore deserves the attention of all investors for their potential to influence other markets.

I must confess that I struggle with crypto, either because of my age (over 21) and / or my experience. The concept of a coin not backed by any government, whose value depends on the ability to find a buyer willing to pay an arbitrary price, reminds me more of the 17th tulip bulb mania than anything else. There is literally zero underlying economic value for any of the cryptocurrencies, meaning that their prices are purely dependent on buyer sentiment, which can be fickle.

That is not to say that Bitcoin et al. it will plummet to zero in the short term. Some very smart people argue that the current price of Bitcoin is only a fraction of what it will be in a couple of years and that cryptocurrencies are destined to sweep away the existing currency system.

That may be true, but I highly doubt it. The weight of evidence seems to argue against the long-term bullish case. I remind readers that very bright people can be very wrong. A famous example is Isaac Newton (inventor of physics, calculus, and bright light in general), who lost most of his wealth at the end of his life by investing in the South Sea bubble.

The graph above suggests that while the recent Bitcoin price decline has been pronounced, it has not represented unprecedented price action in the last five years.

Where does the price go from here? The lack of intrinsic value means that the price is 100% a function of investor sentiment.

The challenges in maintaining sufficient investor optimism to support prices are growing.

In my opinion, the fatal flaw of cryptocurrencies has always been the likelihood that governments will act against them if they show notorious popularity. No government can reasonably be expected to relinquish control of its economy by losing control of the currency. Therefore, most of the central banks are developing their digital currencies. Furthermore, many governments have moved to make disclosure and taxes on cryptocurrency holdings mandatory, robbing these digital currencies of their ‘crypto’ function.

The volatility of Bitcoin et al. makes them unsuitable for commercial transactions, where a measure of price certainty is desired. Even Elon Musk had to bow to this economic reality by reversing his decision to allow the Tesla purchase in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is also facing increasing scrutiny from those who are sensitive to environmental issues. Bitcoin “mining” requires huge amounts of electricity to power computers. Many of these computers reside in China, where the dominance of fossil fuel-based power generation is a major global environmental concern.

It is probably no coincidence that the popularity of Bitcoin and other digital currencies occurred during a time of remarkable optimism and investor complacency. Investor optimism was briefly affected by the market crash in early 2020 but rebounded stronger than ever in response to the unprecedented economic support provided by central banks and governments.

An obvious inference (to me at least) is that Bitcoin’s price dependence on investor sentiment links its fortunes to the same forces that drive the stock markets. If so, Bitcoin’s recent marked weakness may suggest air is leaking from the balloon of “irrational exuberance,” which could herald more significant market weakness.

Investors in stocks can take comfort on the condition that the inherent tangible value of the companies will provide a floor for a decline. Bitcoin et al. they have no such “floor”.

It is the lack of intrinsic value and almost certain government action against them that has prevented me from playing the crypto game.

Therefore, we will not be “buying the dip” during Bitcoin’s current decline. There is no adequate purchase price in the absence of a credible estimate of the economic value of an asset.

If Bitcoin subsequently recovers to infinity, we will be happy for those who invested, but not unhappy with our decision. Bitcoin et al. it just doesn’t meet our risk / reward criteria. We are concerned about obtaining a superior return on investments that reflects our methodology. We have long recognized that FOMO (fear of missing something) is a highly destructive emotion for investors.

It will be surprising if the volatility seen in cryptocurrencies does not spread to other markets, so its behavior should be monitored by all investors, not just those who invest directly.

