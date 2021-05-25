Cryptocurrency : This is how Vitalik Buterin told Elon Musk to leave blockchains in expert hands

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioned the claims of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who had pointed out that Dogecoin (DOGE) has the potential to emerge as a leading blockchain by offering greater scalability. On his personal blog, the renowned Russian Canadian programmer posted a detailed explanation of the balance that must exist between decentralization and scalability for public blockchains to be what they are.

In its May 23 post, titled The Limits of Blockchain Scalability, Buterin objects to Dogecoin scaling approach speeding up block time 10 times, increasing block size 10 times, and lowering commissions 100 times, as Musk had pointed out in a tweet posted on May 15.

Musk’s claim seems naive and even simplistic in the face of Buterin’s forceful argument, who points out that it is not possible to scale the Dogecoin blockchain to that level, without incurring extreme centralization and compromise its fundamental properties.

The top Ethereum community benchmark also claims that sharding can facilitate scalability comparable to that offered by many centralized chains. As an example he adds that a fragmented Ethereum blockchain could possibly handle a million transactions per second with the full security of a blockchain. “But it will take a lot of work to do this without sacrificing the decentralization that makes blockchains so valuable,” he notes in his post.

Buterin emphasizes the need for decentralization of blockchains to eliminate the risk that a single point of failure can bring and the protections that a widely distributed network can provide against coordinated attacks. Add that This decentralization cannot be achieved without regular users who can run nodes freely.

“If you have a community of 37 node brokers and 80,000 passive listeners checking the signatures and blocking the headers, the attacker wins. If you have a community where everyone runs a node, the attacker loses. We don’t know what the exact threshold is beyond which herd immunity against coordinated attacks comes into play, but one thing is absolutely clear: more nodes are good, fewer nodes are bad, and we definitely need more than a few dozen or more. a few hundred ”. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Vitalik pointed out the reasons why Elon Musk’s approach is not viable. Source: YouTube screenshot.

The more nodes, the more valuable blockchains are

But running a node also involves considering network storage, bandwidth, and computing power.. For this reason, in his publication Buterin explains how these three factors and their recommended values ​​should be configured if the objective is to have a chain of blocks that works correctly.

He adds that, for most users, 512 gigabyte storage is at an acceptable limit. Regarding bandwidth, it states that the limit is approximately 1 to 5 megabyte blocks every twelve seconds because the nodes also need to consider the overhead of the protocol and the transmission of transactions.

Regarding computing power, Vitalik explains that 10% of the maximum capacity of a computer should be the limit because the nodes need to save energy to face DDoS attacks and to deal with short outages.

Buterin’s extensive explanation later provoked a reaction from Musk who hinted that he was not satisfied when he said that the founder of Ethereum he is “afraid” of the effect that the growth of a network like Dogecoin could cause.

If anything, Buterin and Musk have been occupying the attention of the cryptocurrency world for the month of May. As CriptoNoticias reported, Elon is credited with negatively influencing the bitcoin market. While Vitalik has then pointed out that the influence that the CEO of Tesla has on the blockchain market will not be something that will last forever.