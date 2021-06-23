Cryptocurrency : This is how the NFT market is preparing to receive Binance’s non-fungible token Marketplace

Yesterday the Featured by Binance decentralized NFT market was launched, this being the first of a larger Marketplace that will be complete this coming June 24.

Meanwhile, the crypto market has been behaving quite negatively, as Bitcoin’s losses continue to spread.

This bearish tide of course spread to other blockchain networks, including those that own other NFT markets within them, prepared to cede the leadership position to Binance.

Today the list of currencies that function as vehicles within non-fungible token markets is led by THETA, a cryptocurrency that has a capitalization of $ 5,524 million, which makes it the 18th position in the crypto ecosystem ranking.

In this list, the XTZ, CHZ, ENJ and MANA tokens follow in order of capitalization.

All these tokens are today embroiled in heavy losses, due to the general bearish tide of the crypto market.

Technical analysis of THETA, current leader in the NFT segment

The THETA token tumbled to immediate weekly support, shedding 17.84% in the past 24 hours. At the time of this writing, it is trading at $ 6.13.

However, a dominant bullish intention still prevails, telling us that the decline could still spell a correction.

If the price manages to stay above the support at $ 5.90, it may usher in the start of a new bullish momentum, or at least a recovery.

Otherwise, if the support is lost, the ground will be clear to $ 3.85. This scenario has a higher probability in its favor, due to the general bearish tide.

THETA vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

Binance Coin will be the new leader in the NFT markets segment

Now Binance Coin (BNB) will be joining the list of NFT market tokens, becoming the largest in this segment, due to a market capitalization of $ 38,558 million at the time of writing.

BNB will function as the main tool within Binance’s NFT Marketplace, because it is the currency with which non-fungible tokens can be purchased.

This in addition to positively influencing the overall exchange volume, will also be another positive factor behind the rise of the BNB token.

BNB technical analysis

Like the entire market, today this coin is mired in losses. Accumulates a drop of 6% in the last 24 hours, and thus trading at $ 262 at the time of writing.

Having broken through the immediate support at $ 260.72, BNB is now willing to visit the next one, located at $ 211.70.

Due to the incredible upward force in the past, this is not a good time to think that losses should spread too far further, as bulls could quickly emerge to defend the larger trend.

However, there is an undeniable risk that we will see a bearish continuation in the very short term. It is a matter of continuing to monitor to try to find a bottom signal, if you think that the bull market is not over yet.

Although the recent losses may be weighing a bit on the lack of positivity at the time of Binance’s NFT market launch, it may also mean an opportunity to buy at discounted prices for those who rely on this new technology.

BNB vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

