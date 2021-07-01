Cryptocurrency : Theta fuel price prediction

Compartir

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is an ERC-20 utility token that powers Theta Network, a blockchain-based decentralized video streaming and delivery service developed by Theta Labs. TFUEL is one of the two native tokens of this network, the other is THETA, although most operations (except governance) require TFUEL and not THETA. The first Theta mainnet implementation was released in 2019 by Theta Labs. Since then, there has been a major update, with another (the mainnet 3.0 release) scheduled for June 2021.

The purpose of Theta Network is to solve some problems that affect streaming services and content delivery networks (CDN), such as quality losses and high delivery costs. Theta’s algorithm incentivizes participating nodes to share their bandwidth and unused computing resources, creating a decentralized platform.

There are three types of nodes in the network:

Edge nodes share their bandwidth, participate in some tasks, and are rewarded with TFUEL; Enterprise validators – large nodes used for initial block verification; Guardians (launched with mainnet 2.0 update): nodes that stake their THETA to confirm blocks previously verified by validators and claim TFUEL rewards.

This two-layer validation system is one of the most prominent features of Theta Network, as it is such a smart technology. New functionalities are constantly being added through updates, such as the possibility of delegated participation with 1 click, burning of TFUEL tokens as a transaction “tax”, NFT support, etc.

TFUEL’s price had been stuck in the $ 0.001- $ 0.01 range for most of its existence and started to rise only in early 2021, following some announcements about the upcoming mainnet 3.0 release functionality. But the price had really skyrocketed later, in the cryptocurrency popularity wave in the spring of 2021, almost reaching $ 0.5. TFUEL’s price then went through a period of high volatility, correcting to the ~ $ 0.25 level, then rising to ~ $ 0.4 and declining again, all within a span of less than a month. However, in early summer 2021, while most other crypto prices continued to decline, TFUEL’s price rallied, jumping to a new high of $ 0.68, likely due to the excitement caused by more. announcements of mainnet 3.0 features, and also for the creation of Theta. high-profile partnerships, such as making the Hollywood CAA a corporate validation note. All in all, TFUEL has done incredibly well in this market.

Even though 100% accurate technical analysis is barely possible for Theta Fuel cryptocurrency, in this advanced technical analysis tool from TradingView you can see TFUEL’s buy and sell rating aggregated in real time for the selected time period. The summary of TFUEL / USD is based on the most popular technical indicators: moving averages, oscillators and pivots.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for Theta Fuel (TFUEL) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Theta Fuel will increase from $ 0.4317 to $ 1,173 in one year. That makes TFUEL an incredible investment. The long-term earning potential is 171.72%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 4,196.

Answering the question as to whether Theta Fuel is a good investment, TradingBeasts says a resounding yes. In the perspective of 2021, the price of this coin is forecast to reach $ 0.5627347 with growth to $ 0.6561567 by the end of 2022.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of Theta Fuel cryptocurrency will increase in the next 5 years from $ 0.427892 to today’s price of $ 1.4827705. It will rise to $ 0.6932943 by 2022 and will continue its growth in 2023-2024. Based on this forecast, Theta Fuel is a profitable long-term investment.

As can be seen from the analysis cited above, the Theta Fuel (TFUEL) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative movements in TFUEL prices. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technology solutions from Theta Fuel projects, the crypto environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This article should not be construed as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

