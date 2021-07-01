in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency : Theta fuel price prediction

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Theta Fuel price prediction

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is an ERC-20 utility token that powers Theta Network, a blockchain-based decentralized video streaming and delivery service developed by Theta Labs. TFUEL is one of the two native tokens of this network, the other is THETA, although most operations (except governance) require TFUEL and not THETA. The first Theta mainnet implementation was released in 2019 by Theta Labs. Since then, there has been a major update, with another (the mainnet 3.0 release) scheduled for June 2021.

The purpose of Theta Network is to solve some problems that affect streaming services and content delivery networks (CDN), such as quality losses and high delivery costs. Theta’s algorithm incentivizes participating nodes to share their bandwidth and unused computing resources, creating a decentralized platform.

There are three types of nodes in the network:

Edge nodes share their bandwidth, participate in some tasks, and are rewarded with TFUEL; Enterprise validators – large nodes used for initial block verification; Guardians (launched with mainnet 2.0 update): nodes that stake their THETA to confirm blocks previously verified by validators and claim TFUEL rewards.

This two-layer validation system is one of the most prominent features of Theta Network, as it is such a smart technology. New functionalities are constantly being added through updates, such as the possibility of delegated participation with 1 click, burning of TFUEL tokens as a transaction “tax”, NFT support, etc.

Disclaimer: This article should not be construed as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

Passionate about cryptocurrencies and want to receive more news and price predictions on a daily basis? Join the SwapSpace blog!

Latest Articles:
BitTorrent price prediction
Chia price prediction

F1 2021: The winner of the sprint race to be the owner of the pole

Today comes to Netflix the trilogy that hits the most for the summer | Entertainment