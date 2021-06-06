Cryptocurrency : These are some reactions to the adoption of bitcoin as a currency in El Salvador

After the announcement made by the president of El Salvador on June 5, in the framework of the Bitcoin conference, a wave of conflicting opinions has come to light on social networks.

There seems to be a division between those who think that it is a big step for Bitcoin and that it will initiate global adoption, while the cryptocurrency will save the mentioned country. Conversely, others think that it will be the ruin of El Salvador and negatively affect the digital asset.

Some influential bitcoiners like Marc van der Chijs see possible positive repercussions on the news. The businessman published a tweet in which he stated: “I think it implies that there will no longer be taxes on capital gains in other countries. The reason is that by converting BTC into an official foreign currency, it would not pay capital gains in other currencies. ‘ That could mean that Taxes on bitcoin capital gains would no longer be paid for those who buy and sell bitcoin with a gain in fiat.

However, the information also appears to have affected some people, including Roger Ver, president of Bitcoin.com and main promoter of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash (BCH), who commented in an interview with the BBC that bitcoin will not serve as currency. since of course that job would make it much better BCH.

On the other hand, the publications in the media place the news in a fairly complete historical and economic context, with the intention of explaining how the adoption of Bitcoin as legal currency could lead El Salvador to ruin its foreign relations, especially with the United States. This is due to the great debt that the country has with the North American giant.

In this regard, it is noted that “it is extremely unlikely that the Joe Biden administration (which was already dissatisfied with the government of El Salvador) ignores the fact that A Latin American country, which has a lot of debt, begins to use the US dollar less than before. “Bitoinization and dollarization are opposite phenomena, you can’t have more of both,” they point out.

The note adds that bitcoin is the currency of the people and should be adopted from the bottom up, not the other way around, as it seems that this case will happen, since it is the government that takes the step. Furthermore, it is said that “‘Uncle Sam’ is likely to retaliate through some of the same economic and military tools that other Latin American countries have known for decades.”

In this context, it is important to take into account that bitcoin is seen as a means for money laundering and especially for tax evasion, by some authoritative groups such as GAFI (Financial Action Group International). Consequently, the US government would be unlikely to have a very different view. This fact could have negative repercussions for El Salvador.

Regarding the adoption of bitcoin from the bottom up, it could be that the people of El Salvador have done their thing, as it has been reported in Crypto News, the country has kept up with bitcoin ATMs, Bitcoin remittances, and even a Bitcoin Lightning Network festival on El Zenote beach renamed “Bitcoin Beach.” This place is key because it seems that this is where it all began.

Opinions found among the bitcoiner community about the new news from El Salvador. Source: Twitter.com

Likewise, the founder of the payments application Strike, Jack Mallers (who presented the news at the Bitcoin Conference in Miami) has been promoting – together with the local community – Lightning payments for some time.

The situation in El Salvador and the conflicting opinion of Salvadorans

Among the ideas that are being considered on the subject, which were mentioned by President Bukele on Twitter and reported by CriptoNoticias, is the fact that 70% of El Salvador residents lack a bank account and therefore does not have access to many products and services.

Bitcoin is then thought to have the potential to help the poor by reducing the excessive fees they pay to intermediaries for remittances, giving them greater access to financial institutions, fighting inflation and perhaps even helping to end corruption.

It is further indicated that the El Salvador’s gross domestic product was USD 24.7 billion, representing 96.4% of GDP. Precisely, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has communicated that he intends for bitcoin to help raise GDP and make sending remittances more efficient.

All these elements were commented on by tweeters. Thus, while many agree with Bukele’s position, others think that it is a smokescreen to divert attention from the country’s problems. Hence the manifestations of skepticism. Some of these opinions were seen in the tweet that Bukele published next to the video where the news is announced. In general, discontent is expressed with the situation that exists in the country, especially on the part of Salvadorans.

Comments such as the following stand out: “the elderly and poor people still in the country do not have access or the resources to be able to use this method”, or “because we don’t have a digital president better, maybe it would be better for us” . There are even those who claim to return to the old national currency “the colón”. Many demand that the president fix current problems first, before talking about the future.