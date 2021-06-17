Cryptocurrency : ‘There is a place for everyone’

Compartir

The CEO of MicroStrategy sees Ethereum as a serious competitor for the financial industry.

MicroStrategy head Michael Saylor has room in his heart for other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin, the billionaire revealed in an episode of CNBC’s Fast Money, in which he expressed his views on the industry and where he sees things in it. future.

In the interview with CNBC senior retail reporter Courtney Reagan on Tuesday, Saylor was initially asked why the software company keeps buying BTC. The question pertained to the company’s June 14 announcement that it could sell up to $ 1 billion worth of shares for further BTC acquisitions.

Saylor described Bitcoin as “digital gold on a large technological network”, and predicted that it will be adopted by billions of people around the world.

Thank you @CourtReagan & @GuyAdami for inviting me to @CNBCFastMoney to discuss our #Bitcoin strategy, increasing institutional adoption of BTC vs. Gold as an inflation hedge, $ MSTR capital markets strategy, and the future of the crypto industry. https://t.co/OY3wtGNna0 – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 15, 2021

However, perhaps the most interesting comments in the interview came when Fast Money co-host Guy Adami brought up the topic of “Bitcoin maximalism” after Googling the term. He probed Saylor for his thoughts on Ethereum and asked if there was room in the company’s strategy for ETH as well.

Saylor said he viewed Bitcoin as a “digital property” and the most valuable and dominant network, comparing it to the basic building blocks of the ecosystem:

Think of it as granite blocks in cyber Manhattan. Then you have a digital currency that is like Tether and stablecoins, they want to be money markets in cyberspace… Then you have digital applications like Ethereum. “

He added that “Ethereum wants to dematerialize the JP Morgan building and the banking establishment and all the exchanges.”

He stated that there was a place for different crypto assets, adding: “I think as the market begins to understand these things, there is a place for everyone.”

However, the CEO of the software company did not suggest that the company would make any moves to buy Ethereum or any other crypto asset in the near future.

In a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it would launch a securities offering “on the market,” which would allow it to sell up to $ 1 billion of its shares over time.

On June 9, the firm announced that it had completed its offering of $ 500 million secured notes and said it plans to use the proceeds to buy more Bitcoin.

Saylor described his thinking in a survey of his 1.2 million Twitter followers, asking if they thought BTC prices would exceed 6.125% over the next seven years (which is what MicroStrategy has to give back to bond buyers during the term). Ninety percent of the 105,000 respondents had voted in favor at the time of this writing.

Do you expect the price of #bitcoin to appreciate more than 6.125% annually for the next seven years? – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 15, 2021

Bitcoin Treasuries report that MicroStrategy currently owns 92,079 BTC, which is worth $ 3.68 billion at current prices.