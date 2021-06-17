Cryptocurrency : The World Bank rejects El Salvador’s request to help the adoption of the Bitcoin currency

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

On Wednesday June 16, the World Bank announced that it is refusing to help El Salvador implement its Bitcoin adoption agenda due to environmental and transparency concerns.

“We are committed to helping El Salvador in many ways, including for exchange transparency and regulatory processes,” the World Bank spokesperson said by email.

The World Bank spokesperson further explained that it is not something the World Bank can help with, given transparency and environmental concerns, before El Salvador approached the international financial institution to assist in the implementation of Bitcoin.

EI Salvador Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya revealed that he clarified to the IMF that the country does not abandon the US dollar by replacing flat money with Bitcoin.

Earlier on Wednesday, EI Salvador Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the nation had sought technical support from the World Bank to use Bitcoin as legal tender parallel to the US dollar.

Although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week cited legal, financial and macroeconomic issues associated with the adoption of Bitcoin from EI Salvador, the minister revealed that ongoing negotiations with the IMF have been successful.

Zelaya clarified that the IMF was not against the intention of EI Salvador to implement the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, the IMF has not responded for comment.

While EI Salvador sought technical assistance from the World Bank on the rules and implementation of Bitcoin, Zelaya revealed that the country would not replace the US dollar with the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender.

“We gave our official position to the IMF. We have been emphatic; we are not replacing the US dollar as legal tender in El Salvador, ”Zelaya said.

El Salvador is in the process of entering loan negotiations with the IMF for a $ 1 billion program to repair budget gaps through 2023.

Zelaya affirmed that El Salvador continues to hold negotiations with the IMF and described the talks as successful.

Bitcoin helps Salvadorans without bank accounts

Last week, El Salvador became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting the potential of cryptocurrencies as a remittance currency for Salvadorans abroad.

While President Nayib attended the Bitcoin Miami conference in Florida on June 5, he spoke about a major economic policy shift that would allow El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency, parallel to the US dollar.

The nation has been using the US dollar as legal tender for the past twenty years before abandoning its national currency.

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin could be of great help in a country where 70% of the population does not have bank accounts. President Bukele, who pushed through the Bitcoin law, touts the cryptocurrency to help the many Salvadorans without access to traditional banking services and as a way to attract foreigners with Bitcoin holdings to invest in El Salvador.

Image Source: Shutterstock