Cryptocurrency : The weak strength of the bulls continues to increase the downside danger in the crypto market

Another week of low volatility in the crypto market is about to end, letting bearish intent continue to gain ground.

Despite significant buying pressure from BTC after hitting the 32k support, we did not see a continuation as it should have been for the bulls to finally regain control.

Now we are about to see the closing of a weekly candle with little body, which causes some pessimism.

But how worrisome is the current situation? Find out below.

Crypto market bearish trend gains ground

The total capitalization of the crypto market has just turned bearish in the short / medium term, after it has been continuously rising since mid-2020.

For those who think that the bull market is not over yet (as I do), this signal can mean at least a prolongation of the lateral behavior, even with some bearish inclination for the short term.

However, the previous large bullish force could quickly surprise us, and soon invalidate the bearish crossover we are seeing.

Those who claim that the 64k was the top of the Bitcoin rally, can take this as a first confirmation that the bubble has already burst. However, even bears don’t have much control to trust in this scenario.

The crypto market fails to shake off bearish intent. Chart Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin sentiment goes back into extreme fear

As the crypto market continues to witness an increase in bearish risk, Bitcoin sentiment returns towards the extreme fear zone, which is generally taken as negative in the short term, but also as the possible bottom of the bear market.

It is clear that everything points to some more whiplash to the downside for the coming week. But I repeat, the previous big uptrend could quickly surprise us; I still don’t see a very good idea to try to bet against this force.

Bitcoin price technical analysis

BTC continues to be locked on the side with a slight bearish tilt, recently making support at $ 33,379.

As long as the price stays below $ 40,500, the downside risk is still there, which will undoubtedly be affecting the entire crypto market. However, the large rejection of low prices tells us that there is little determination from the bears to drag the price much lower.

At the moment I still see bears completely losing control soon, letting buyers drag the price above $ 40,500, heralding the resumption of the larger trend.

Either way, it is quite possible (55-45% chance) that we will see a few more lashes towards $ 30,000 or close. There is the final test, because losing that level would open the way to a broader correction, at least up to $ 26,500.

Analysis of the price of Bitcoin, leader of the crypto market. Source: TradingView.

If the Bitcoin rally is not over, the downward slope of the crypto market should not be worrisome. Source: TradingView.

Ethereum analysis

The price of ETH is following the general bearish tide of the crypto market. Despite a good attempt to regain its short-term uptrend, the new selling pressure pushed Ethereum towards immediate support, located at $ 2,278.74. In case of losing it, we can see it looking for $ 1,938.91.

To think about further buying, the resistance at $ 2,883.94 must be crossed. This would leave the land free up to $ 3,431.04.

Binance Coin Analysis

Binance’s cryptocurrency was the closest to undoing the bearish tilt in the short term, after it managed to break through resistance at $ 391.17.

Now we see it correcting again with the market, but still maintaining a good bullish bias that can give holders hope.

BNB must hold $ 305.04 if it wants that bullish tilt to be truly positive. Exceeding $ 428.46 would mean the effective resumption of the uptrend in the medium term.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

