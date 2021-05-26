Cryptocurrency : The volatility in the Bitcoin market won’t end anytime soon

Although the last few days have not had anything abnormal for the most veteran members of the crypto community. Used to constant rises and falls in the price of Bitcoin. For the newest members of the crypto world, the last few days have been a real nightmare. One that does not seem to be close to ending, because according to experts, the volatility in the Bitcoin market will not end soon.

Days of volatility in the market

Since the end of last year, the biggest sign within the Bitcoin market had been optimism. Well, although the main cryptocurrency in the world has experienced some minor setbacks in its price. In general, the market has remained on the rise, with strong demand for the cryptocurrency from institutional and retail investors.

However, everything changed in recent days, when a series of setbacks have sent the cryptocurrency market reeling. This after Tesla announced that it would stop selling its vehicles in exchange for Bitcoins, after just a few weeks, due to the environmental damage caused by Bitcoin mining. And for China to tighten its already strict controls to prevent cryptocurrency transactions within its financial system.

This, of course, generated panic among investors, who lost the confidence that they had held until now in the price of Bitcoin. Causing the price of the cryptocurrency to collapse to $ 31,128 per BTC, after trading at a high of $ 64,829. And while it has recovered slightly to $ 38,124 at the time of writing, pessimism about the future of volatility in the Bitcoin market continues to reign.

Volatility in the Bitcoin market has been very high so far in 2021. Source: CNBC

Bitcoin will have no peace

Of course, changes of this type in the price of Bitcoin are not new. In fact, although it is the most dramatic case so far in 2021, this year the price of Bitcoin has lived 39 days during which the changes in its price have been greater than 5% in one direction or another, while throughout in 2020 this number was only 42 days. Showing the level of volatility in the Bitcoin market that currently exists, and which could worsen as government pressure increases to establish regulations in the sector:

“The hit that cryptocurrencies have received in the last two weeks is only a preview of what is to come (…) The cryptocurrency markets will continue to face stricter regulation (…) In the short term, the pain in the markets of Cryptocurrencies could drag down other speculative assets like tech stocks. Commented the Director of Global Strategy at BCA Research, Peter Berezin.

Thus, according to the Technical Director of Markets at Cornerstone Macro, Carter Worth, there would be a significant group of Bitcoin holders waiting to sell when the cryptocurrency returns to $ 42,000. Which, along with the essentially bearish mood shown in the futures market on BTC, and which is pointed out by analysts at JP Morgan. They are enough elements to predict that this period of volatility for Bitcoin will not end in the short term. The price of the cryptocurrency may even suffer a sharp fall again.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related