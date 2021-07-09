Cryptocurrency : The survey finds that most citizens of El Salvador are skeptical that BTC is legal tender

Compartir

According to a recently published poll, up to three-quarters of Salvadorans are skeptical of President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin adoption plans.

The survey, which surveyed 1,233 people across El Salvador between July 1 and July 4, revealed that only 20% approved of the plan to convert Bitcoin to legal tender.

The survey, which has a margin of error of 2.8%, was carried out by the researcher Disruptiva, affiliated with the Francisco Gavidia University. According to ., it found that around 54% of people viewed the Bitcoin adoption program as “not at all right”, while another 24% described it as “just a little bit correct.”

Almost half of those surveyed, or 46%, admitted that they knew nothing about Bitcoin. Around 65% of them were not open to the idea of ​​being paid in digital currency.

The director of the Disruptiva science, technology and innovation institute, Oscar Picardo, commented that “this is a risky bet for digital transformation.”

The country’s new Bitcoin law was passed on June 9 and will go into effect on September 7, making the world’s leading crypto asset an official parallel currency in the Central American nation. At the end of last month, the government introduced a Bitcoin wallet called Chivo, but declared that it is only an available option.

At the time, Bitcoin hobbyist Bukele stated that the wallet will not incur transfer fees or commissions and will not accept a cut for converting BTC to USD.

In late June, he stated that every Salvadoran adult who downloads the Chivo wallet app will be eligible for a $ 30 BTC airdrop.

President Bukele has touted the adoption of BTC as a way to facilitate remittance payments by citizens living abroad and reduce dependence on the US dollar, which has been the national currency since 2001.

Around 70% of El Salvador’s population does not have access to bank accounts or any financial services, but if this little survey is of any use, they have yet to see the merits of Bitcoin as a possible solution.