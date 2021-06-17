Cryptocurrency : The story of Ross Ulbricht and the Silk Road

Compartir

Image from: FreeRoss.org

The case against Ulbricht, except for accusing him of facilitating the illegal drug trade, also contained an accusation of attempted murder. These charges were dropped in 2018, however Ulbricht was ultimately a scapegoat in America’s war on drugs as it was about set a strict precedent in future online markets .

He was convicted of all charges and sentenced to life in prison twice with an additional forty years and without the possibility of parole.

The justice system showed no leniency and decided a draconian sentence in the Ulbricht case for a first time offender on non-violent charges . The attempted murder charge was later dropped, but it was also significant in the way it appeared in court proceedings.

Murder-for-hire charges

Ross Ulbricht in 2013 was blackmailed by a Silk Road user and threatened to expose the real identities of thousands of Silk Road users.

The hitmen were fake, and it was all an elaborate scam, created to extract thousands of Bitcoins from Ulbricht.

Ross, in total, was scammed out of more than 7,000 BTC by the fake blackmailer.

Barely Sociable on Youtube provides the conversations between Ulbricht and dark web contacts like Silk Road providers (RealLucyDrop) and hitman negotiator (RedandWhite). I recommend watching the video if you’re up for suspense:

Ross Ulbricht ran an illegal drug market and although no murder was committed, he still intended to go ahead with the murder of those who blackmailed and defrauded Ulbricht. It’s reasonable to think that he expected Silk Road to continue to grow into a digital darknet empire.

For some, Ross Ulbricht is the villain, but for others, he was an entrepreneur. There is often a fine line that when crossed, the consequences can be life changing.

The double life sentence without parole means that Ulbricht will likely spend many more decades in prison. It is severe punishment for what the indictment contains, and the final decision was punitive rather than corrective.

Ross Ulbricht does not appear to be a monster, and it is obvious that he was threatened and blackmailed before deciding to proceed as he did.

Furthermore, the murder charges have been dropped as there was never an attempt on an actual person.

Furthermore, Ross Ulbricht’s unequal treatment is obvious compared to the sentences given to Silk Road users and administrators, as well as to follow-up markets created after the Silk Road crackdown.

Source: FreeRoss