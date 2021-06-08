Cryptocurrency : the second most used client will no longer be supported

With the London hard fork, the OpenEthereum client will no longer be supported. If the roadmap established by the Ethereum Foundation is met, this will occur on July 14, 2021.

“As administrators of OpenEthereum, our ability to prevent a consensus failure is limited by a code base of 200 thousand lines,” was the explanation given by the development team, Gnosis, days ago. They added that that codebase “is now over 5 years old and was written by a team whose main focus has moved away from Ethereum.”

According to the information provided by the ethernodes.org website, OpenEthereum is the second most used client on the blockchain developed, among others, by Vitalik Buterin. Almost 15% of Ethereum nodes use this client, which is second only to Geth (81%).

The measure implies that the 596 nodes that the client uses will have to change it as soon as possible. Gnosis’s recommendation is to move to Erigon (previously called Turbo-Geth), as the development team will join that product.

Currently, as can be seen in the graph that complements this information, only 39 Ethereum nodes use the Erigon client, which represents 1% of the network.

15% of Ethereum nodes use the OpenEthereum client. Source: ethernodes.org

Between the advantages mentioned about ErigonCompared to other clients, there is a smaller “disk footprint”. The size of an archive node with this client is 1.72 TB and that of a pruned node (also called “pruneado”, from “pruned”) 430 GB.

This means that, with Erigon, the synchronization speed is higher than that of other clients, according to the information published by Gnosis. Thanks to this feature, an archive node can be started in less than three days.

These kinds of nodes, called “big and scary” by Buterin, they store the complete Ethereum blockchain which, as of this writing, weighs 7.4TB (by comparison, Bitcoin’s weighs only 350GB). In August 2019, it took developer Eric Wall 25 days to run one of these nodes, although he did not clarify which client he used.

On the other hand, Gnosis guarantees that a force shutdown or power outage does not damage the Erigon database.

Finally, they promise to “fill gaps” that allow develop a general architecture to build Ethereum implementations. “Some parts of this architecture are already quite clear, while others are still being resolved,” says Gnosis.

“We look forward to supporting OpenEthereum users through the transition from the monolithic legacy codebase to increasingly innovative and inclusive development based on a common architecture.” OpenEthereum developer team.

Despite being far from its main competitor, Geth, in terms of number of users, OpenEthereum is used by some of the most recognized Ethereum. These include the block explorer, Etherscan.

In the words of Gnosis, this is because OpenEthereum’s tracking capabilities “distinguish it from other clients and ensure fast and reliable synchronization for data providers.”

Etherscan and Ethereum forks

As reported by CryptoNews, OpenEthereum was responsible for delays in the activation of Berlin which, thus far, was the last hard fork of Ethereum. These inconveniences were quickly solved and, finally, the bifurcation could be carried out.

In the next fork, without the presence of OpenEthereum among clients, news is expected to improve the user experience in this blockchain specialized in smart contracts. The best known change is EIP-1559 that raises an update in the commission mechanism, in order to make the use of the network less onerous.