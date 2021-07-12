Cryptocurrency : The SEC will block a former official from testifying

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to intend to prevent William Hinman from testifying in SEC v. Ripple (XRP / USD). Hinman is a former director of the commission’s Corporate Finance Division, reports Forkast News. The SEC has asked the court to suspend Hinman’s subpoena proceedings until it rules on the SEC’s motion against the crypto firm’s fair notification defense. Ripple has alleged that the SEC failed to give them fair notice that their cryptocurrency transactions were illegal. The deposition of the former director would be irrelevant if that motion were granted.

Lawyer: Ripple is ‘wrong’ to feel entitled to Hinman’s testimony

Commission attorney Ladan Steward has said that Ripple is “wrong” in feeling entitled to Hinman’s testimony in response to his claim that he had unique first-hand knowledge of the SEC’s adoption or approval of his speech. on the regulation of cryptography. He delivered this now-famous speech in 2018. According to the attorney, defendants who want facts related to the SEC’s assertion of the privilege of the deliberative process can simply ask the commission. Ripple could not obtain more detailed information from the former director than they could obtain from the commission’s internal communication records related to his speech.

According to a letter from Stewart:

“The defendants want Principal Hinman to sit for hours of questioning, where an SEC attorney repeatedly objects and instructs him not to respond, just so the defendants can use the transcript of the statement to argue in this Court that the SEC You do not have the right to assert a privileged deliberative process. This strategy is not an exceptional circumstance that justifies such a deposition.

Most controversial demand areas: internal communication on BTC, ETH, XRP

Internal commission communications on Bitcoin (BTC / USD), Ethereum (ETH / USD) and XRP are the most satisfied area of ​​demand. The question of whether XRP transactions are “investment contracts” under the Securities Act of 1933 is at the center of the conflict.

Senator criticizes SEC for lack of crypto regulation

Senator Elizabeth Warren, President of the United States. The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs called the SEC about the absence of crypto regulation in a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, requesting details about the SEC’s authority to regulate crypto exchanges. The SEC did not mention crypto regulations in its most recent regulatory agenda.

XRP’s popularity waned, but only in the US.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Kraken, Coinbase, and several other US-based exchanges either suspended XRP trading or removed the coin entirely. However, the demand has not affected operations outside of the US Ripple is still traded in many parts of the world and is quite popular in Asia. Its market capitalization ranks it as the sixth largest crypto.

