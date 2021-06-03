Cryptocurrency : The SEC warned that Elon Musk’s tweets have violated a court-ordered policy

The SEC warned that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter activity has violated an order imposed by the court in 2018 at least twice. This was made clear by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the news portal The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Which, reviewed the news citing records obtained by journalists from the medium.

According to the publication, the SEC warned and sent a letter to Tesla last year. Where it said that Musk’s tweets had violated a policy ordered by the Court. Which requires your tweets to be approved by company attorneys.

While the billionaire frequently takes to Twitter to discuss cryptocurrencies, the Commission made no reference to those tweets. Instead, the SEC especially warned social media posts related to the production of solar panels by your car company.

Coinbase competitor Kraken launches mobile app to trade cryptocurrencies in the United States

Major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has launched a mobile cryptocurrency trading app in a new move to drive industry adoption in the United States.

The company announced Wednesday that its new app is now available for most of the United States. As well as for other countries in the world. For both iOS and Android users.

The application allows users to trade more than 50 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) through smartphones. The move follows the launch of the Kraken mobile app in Europe in January.

“This consumer app is our first major foray into supporting wider consumer adoption in a much more simplified and user-friendly interface.” Kraken Chief Product Officer Jeremy Welch noted.

The launch of the new app comes as Kraken’s trading volumes grew more than sixfold so far this year through May. Welch said. “The last five months have been quite unreal at Kraken. We have seen an increase in new customers and historic peaks. ” Added.

Hosting company accepts Bitcoin with a price of BTC at $ 80,000

DonWeb is a company that provides hosting and hosting services on the Internet. And it announced that it accepts bitcoin at a price of $ 80,000.

«At DonWeb we believe that the future of the economy is digital and that there are things that are here to stay. That’s why we keep Bitcoin from going down: we bet on it and decided to take it at a value of $ 80,000 when buying any of our products. ” They stood out through an article on their news website, and also through emails.

“It is evident that today more and more people are seeking access to a digital wallet. Because they feel the need for their money management to become more efficient, inclusive and transparent. In the financial ecosystem that is emerging in the future, the digital currency has a guaranteed place ”, they explained.

“For this reason, at DonWeb we quote Bitcoin at a surprising price. Encouraging those who wish to purchase our many digital services to use payments in this currency. They added later.

LocalBitcoins adds Dogecoin, Cardano and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment

The P2P trading platform especially dedicated to the purchase and sale of Bitcoin, LocalBitcoins, announced the incorporation of Dogecoin, Cardano and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

This was indicated by LocalBitcoins last week in a publication made through its official blog. In which he informed that all interested users can now formulate their commercial orders to buy or sell Bitcoin, establishing as currency for payments Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Tether (USDT), Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) , USD Coin (USDC) and Chainlink (LINK).

This announcement was also accompanied by the incorporation of other fiat payment methods. Among which are AirTM, Uphold, MercadoPago and others that are also popular in each country.

