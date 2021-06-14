Cryptocurrency : The Safe Energy token rises 200%: the ENERGYX coin can be purchased here

One of the biggest increases in crypto today is Safe Energy (ENERGY X). The project was recently launched and has called itself a ‘deflationary community-driven charity’ that aims to help reduce the world’s carbon footprint. Now, Safe Energy is up more than 230%, and crypto investors and traders have shown increased interest.

So with this in mind, we thought it would be helpful to write an article that covers all the key things you need to know. We cover what Safe Energy is, the project’s future investment prospects, and the best places to buy ENERGYX cryptocurrencies. Scroll down to participate.

How and Where to Buy Safe Energy Crypto Online

Many investors buy altcoins through a decentralized exchange (DEX).

What is Safe Energy cryptography?

Average energy use in Bitcoin mining is currently 130 TWh. For some perspective, this is the same as all of the following examples:

111177987 Tonnes of oil Annual electricity use of Sweden 10 times the annual electricity consumption of Slovenia 1783783934 liters of jet fuel

The project aims to completely transform this energy consumption. SafeEnergy aims to do this by making renewable energy sources more accessible by investing in, establishing and supporting projects that incentivize the use of renewable energy sources in Bitcoin mining.

For each transaction using Safe Energy, there is a 10% tax, of which:

5% is permanently burned 5% is distributed to SafeEnergy holders

Should I buy the ENERGYX coin?

If you are a green investor, or if you simply believe in Safe Energy’s credentials as a project and want to be involved at an early stage before more significant growth, it could be a good investment.

Just be sure to do your own research before putting capital into play because the worst type of investment is an uninformed one.

ENERGYX price prediction

Our Safe Energy price prediction remains hazy for now. This is often the case for altcoin projects early in their life cycle because it is difficult to generate an accurate assessment of fundamental value.

However, we would like to point out that Safe Energy’s partnership with Turkish renewable energy player Öniz is indicative of the project’s ambitions. There is a possibility that it will become a major altcoin and help Bitcoin integrate with Elon Musk’s clean energy paradigm.

Social media reacts to the rise of the $ ENERGYX token

Safe renewable #Energy is one of the most important things the future of humanity will depend on. #EnergyX will be at the helm. #Safeenergycoin ⚡️ – Prince of Whales🇸🇻 (♻️EnergyX) (@ CryptoLos151) June 9, 2021

