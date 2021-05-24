Cryptocurrency : The price of Ripple begins to recover after the sharp fall in the market. Where is it headed?

As the crypto market breathes today after yesterday’s crash, Ripple’s price takes advantage and follows the trend.

At the time of this writing XRP is trading at $ 0.93, accumulating a 31% gain in the last 24 hours, although still losing 39% in the last 7 days.

Ripple price analysis amid widespread market downturn

On Ripple’s daily chart we see how the decline of the last few days created a clear short-term bearish direction.

The price right now seems to be taking a simple breath before continuing to decline. What can be seen on the daily chart is support-free ground up to the surrounding area at $ 0.60.

However, we could well see XRP starting to manufacture a succession of ever higher lows and highs from the current point, managing to resume a larger trend as we will see in the next charts.

Going above the 8-period EMA is a good sign that the bulls have regained control, a sign from which we still appear to be a long way off.

Analysis of the daily chart of the price of Ripple amid the fall that the crypto market is experiencing. Source: TradingView.

The fall still doesn’t seem so worrisome

When we look at the weekly Ripple price chart, we see how the decline is being an extended correction, from a medium-term uptrend.

With the fall, the price reached yesterday the support zone around $ 0.68, a place that seems to be making a floor so that at least one respite occurs.

If we look at the set of recent weekly candles, we note that there is still a dominant bullish tilt. If this force is noticed, we could start making higher and higher lows and highs on the daily chart, and go on to challenge the resistance at $ 1.56.

Of course, there is some short-term bearish bias. But, for this to be really worrisome, that support zone around $ 0.68 must be crossed. In case of happening, the land would be cleared for sales up to a minimum of $ 0.41.

Ripple vs USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

Long-term trend resumption still appears to be in place

If we analyze Ripple’s monthly chart, we notice how the decline of the last few days is signifying a simple pullback from a fairly clear bullish direction, which also seems to be resuming a great long-term trend.

Despite all the troubles that XRP has gone through, the price has been evolving higher as the bull run in the crypto market unfolds.

Recently this cryptocurrency ran into resistance left by the all-time high reached in 2018. Now we see a significant selling pressure confirmed at this level.

However, the drop is still not worrisome when compared to the rise of the previous month.

If things continue as they are, in a crypto market where long-term positivism prevails, Ripple could quietly set new all-time highs in the coming months.

