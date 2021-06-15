Cryptocurrency : The price of Polkadot rallies higher. Find out here where it is going

After a drop of 72.60%, now the price of the Polkadot cryptocurrency is quite recovered, and the behavior seems to be announcing greater gains.

At the time of writing, DOT is trading at $ 24.12, accumulating a 7.22% gain in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the general market rally, driven by Bitcoin’s gains, Polkadot is also benefiting from a fairly relevant fundamental factor, which is the recent listing of the cryptocurrency on the Coinbase Pro exchange.

The announcement was made yesterday. Through a Coinbase blog post, they note that incoming transfers for DOT will now be available on the exchange. If the liquidity conditions are met, operations will begin at 9:00 am PT tomorrow, June 16.

Seeing that it will be tomorrow when full integration occurs, the positivism that we can see in the price may still be mere speculation. Tomorrow when the asset’s exposure increases, the momentum could spread further.

Starting today, inbound transfers for DOT are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Wednesday June 16, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/iWgfMf9B4x – Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 14, 2021

Below we review the DOT price chart in different time frames, to discover what are the support and resistance levels that we should keep an eye on.

Polkadot Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart

DOT is in a very good time to continue accumulating profits; however, we should still wait for some confirmation signals that the bulls are really in control.

The price of Polkadot is still locked in a lateral range, which has served as a rest after the big crash that occurred last month.

The most relevant immediate resistance is at $ 28.95. Considering the general positivity in the market following the rally in Bitcoin, the DOT listing on Coinbase Pro plus a hopeful technical scenario, the odds are in favor of a break in that resistance.

The big rejection of the bearish intentions for the month of May, and the continuous higher lows, seem to herald a bullish escape.

Breaking that resistance at $ 28.95 would be resuming the medium-term trend, which could easily take the price to new all-time highs.

DOT recently made support at $ 19.86, and it is unlikely to be crossed anytime soon. If this level is lost, we will see sales up to $ 18. Further down, the next support is at $ 14.96, a level that is difficult to miss, due to the dominant upward force observed in the weekly chart.

Polkadot price daily chart analysis. Source: TradingView.

