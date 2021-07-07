Cryptocurrency : The pavilions of Luxury Hotel & Resort Group accept reservations in more than 40 cryptocurrencies

Compartir

The Pavilions luxury hotel and resort group now accepts cryptocurrency reservations, becoming the first international luxury boutique hotel group to accept cryptocurrencies for reservations, with up to 40 types of cryptocurrencies.

The group cooperates with Coindirect, the leading global provider of encrypted payments based in the UK, to provide customers with a seamless, flexible and secure payment experience.

According to a report from the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts website, the reservation center of each Pavilions Hotels & Resorts hotel officially accepts payments in cryptocurrencies as of Wednesday, July 7, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple ( XRP), Cardano (ADA) and 40 other digital currencies.

Coindirect CEO and Co-founder Jesse Hemson-Struthers said that:

“We pride ourselves on offering partners a platform for secure instant payments with more than 40 cryptocurrencies; This was a critical factor for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts to ensure end-to-end payment service is secure, flexible, and easy for guests when booking their next experience at any of The Pavilions hotels and resorts throughout the world “.

Currently, customers can only use crypto currency to make reservations by email. The Pavilions team will send a valid, non-refundable payment link within 90 minutes.

The Pavilions team stated that cryptocurrency payment methods will be available on the website’s booking engine shortly.

Pavilions Hotels & Resorts founder Gordon Oldham stated that:

“Personalized experiences are at the core of our DNA; enabling this flexibility in payments combined with security and peace of mind for our guests is the next step in personalized and tailored services. We are proud to lead the industry and improve ourselves in the digital world. . with this new and exciting cryptographic payment method available in all our exclusive and different Hotels and Resorts around the world. “

Pavilions Hotels & Resorts portfolio covers 14 locations around the world, including some famous tourist destinations like Phuket, Bali, Himalayas, Mongolia, Rome, etc.

Meanwhile, Pavilions Residences, located in the Phuket and Niseko resorts, will also accept cryptocurrencies for the sale of real estate.

Image Source: Shutterstock