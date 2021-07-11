Cryptocurrency : The opportunity is today with Blockchain technology!

Blockchain technology is experiencing a rapid growth phase in the development and implementation of solutions for different sectors. That is, Blockchain technology is not the future, it is the present. And with it, we are laying the foundations for a technology that is increasingly popular. Which allows it to be incorporated into a multitude of industrial processes and in various fields.

In short, this technology is already changing entire industries. For example, from the world of finance, chain production processes, the agri-food sector, among others. That is, the applications seem to be endless.

In this regard, Almudena de la Mata, from Blockchain Intelligence said: «This is not something futuristic, strange and minority. The revolution is today.

Blockchain uses beyond Bitcoin

In short, when we hear about Blockchain, we usually associate it with the world of cryptocurrencies. However, this technology goes far beyond the virtual currency revolution. Since it expands to many applications, where this technology is proving very useful.

Distributed ledger technology is thought to have roots in the Roman Empire, but its modern blockchain ties give it the potential to disrupt countless industries now and in the future. Here are five current blockchain use cases to watch. https://t.co/Q6ZLCNFO86 – Binance (@binance) July 9, 2021

In fact, Blockchain technology is revolutionizing each and every sector in recent years. In this article, we will introduce you to some of its applications.

How can it be applied to education?

Although in recent years the use of this technology has been increasing. Many people are still unaware of the social benefits and potential of this technology. Especially in education.

By the way, Blockchain technology can be applied in schools, colleges and universities. Also, in online courses, corporations, internships and many other areas of knowledge.

That is, when using public Blockchain to issue certificates, each user has a unique signed digital certificate. Therefore, to be verified, it only has to be compared with the signature on the Blockchain.

Similarly, currently, students pay for their education using a specific currency. But, Blockchain-based cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can also be accepted.

Women to power

Apart from this, women in many countries have often had more trouble accessing financial services than men. A situation that could have been aggravated by the pandemic with the closure of many institutions.

So Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Finance of Nigeria, said that Blockchain technology could help empower unbanked women around the world.

“I think that, particularly in the area of ​​finance, the ability to introduce this to transactions, I think it could be particularly beneficial for women, who are often excluded from access to finance. I think it’s a good thing. Something we should study.

Coffee and cocoa with Blockchain

All over the world, different companies make use of Blockchain solutions. In order to monitor the supply chains of your products. Especially within the food industry, a space where more and more initiatives are emerging aimed at providing transparency. And provide more information to consumers.

In fact, in Honduras, coffee and cocoa products test Blockchain technology. To monitor the life cycle of your product, as part of an initiative by the technology giant IBM and the Heifer International organization. The purpose of which is to promote and improve commercial decisions for small local products.

In this regard, Kareem Yusuf, general manager of applications and Blockchain IBM indicated: “It is an important test of how AI and Blockchain technology can promote social good. And, support sustainability by helping even small-scale producers.

Tattoos

In particular, Ichi Hatano, a tattoo artist in Tokyo, saw his clientele shrink since the pandemic. So when he heard about the explosion of the digital art market thanks to Blockchain technology, he decided to venture into it.

Blockchain technology with Ichi Hatano. Source: Instagram

As a curious fact, he never sold a virtual work. But, he says he feels the potential of this market while presenting five works of this category at the CripTokio exhibition.

Power grids

Similarly, in some neighborhoods in the United States there are already entrepreneurs who are experimenting with Blockchain-enabled smart grids. This allows anyone who has a solar panel at home to buy and sell energy.

Health System

As a consequence, Blockchain technology can improve the management of electronic medical records. Guaranteeing its integrity and privacy, enabling access only by authorized personnel.

Above all, a future would be possible in which all a patient’s records can be easily shared between different healthcare professionals.

What would it contribute to the fashion sector?

After all, Blockchain allows you to guarantee the origin, quality and authenticity of your products. In order to avoid the commercialization of counterfeits. A need that has become increasingly urgent in the fashion industry.

In this case, sellers and consumers would only have to compare the digital signature with the entries in a decentralized database. And so, verify the authenticity of a product.

Despite the fact that today, most of the people already know what Blockchain technology is for. Your future could be radically opposite. According to Enrique Dans, the destiny of Blockchain is to “disappear”, not so much in its literal sense, but by becoming invisible, but present behind all transactional systems.

In the end, the essential thing is that we are facing a technology that, despite its apparent complexity, offers a range of possibilities that we still do not know where it will go.

To conclude, is there any doubt that Blockchain technology is pro sustainable development? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase from Camilo Molano: “We are passionate about Blockchain technology.”

