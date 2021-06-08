Cryptocurrency : The Olympics want to enter the NFT

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has partnered with nWay to create the first official NFT Olympic pins, as announced today. The initial launch will occur later this month, with an Olympic Heritage Collection as the spearhead.

Olympic Pins and nWayPlay

The pins will be initially distributed and sold on nWayPlay starting June 17. The Heritage Collection aims to “celebrate the art and design of past Olympic Games” and reflect the posters, emblems, mascots and other elements of the 125-year history of the Olympic Games.

nWayPlay will host the badges in their marketplace, allowing consumers to collect them by purchasing individual badges or packs, or by earning them for free through an Olympic-themed video game. The price of the packages is expected to range from $ 9 to $ 499 per package. The game is expected to launch before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The IOC Director General of Television and Marketing Services, Timo Lumme, stated in the statement that “Olympic pins began as a way to identify athletes, judges and officials, but in the last 125 years they have become a tradition of the Olympic Games, in which everyone, from athletes to event staff, journalists and spectators, participate to collect and exchange pins in the Olympic Village and beyond ”, adding that the upcoming launch of pins “is a natural evolution of this tradition” that will allow fans to “connect with the excitement of the Games in a whole new way.”

An Olympic-sized partner for nWay

nWay is a multi-faceted publisher, developer, and technology platform that has worked with leading IPs. The company recently completed game development around classic IP and entertainment video game titles, including Star Wars, FIFA, and Power Rangers, among others. In addition, its team is made up of executives and developers from Sony, EA, and other large games and entertainment companies. nWay has worked on more than a dozen mobile, console and online games, but Olympic bowling will nonetheless be one of NFT’s biggest consumer-facing projects for the company.

Nonetheless, the IOC will possibly be the company’s biggest partner to date, in terms of visibility and exposure. NWay CEO Taehoon Kim said in a statement that “for these NFT collectibles, the story, having meaning … (they will do) very well from a collector’s perspective.”

NFTs and athletics

The sport’s NFTs have rapidly evolved beyond more conventional projects such as the NBA’s Top Shot and the MLB’s partnership with traditional sticker maker Topps. Teams and individual athletes, such as the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and LaMelo Ball, have been testing the waters with the NFTs. MLB has also recently partnered with startup Candy Digital to expand its NFT offering.