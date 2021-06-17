Cryptocurrency : The number of Ethereum deposits on crypto exchanges hit a 5-month low – what this means

Compartir

Ethereum (ETH) has been consolidating since the second largest cryptocurrency plunged to lows of $ 2,000 before returning to $ 2,410 from an all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,350.

However, the amount of ETH deposits on crypto exchanges continues to decline, as revealed by Glassnode. The chain metrics provider explained:

“The number of Ethereum exchange deposits (7d MA) just hit a 5-month low of 548,940.”

So it could suggest that Ethereum stored in cold rooms or wallets is not moving for retention purposes, which is a bullish sign.

These stats correlate with information recently provided by Glassnode that the Ethereum exchange’s entry volume hit a monthly low of $ 34.27 million.

Ethereum worth $ 63 billion is locked in smart contracts

According to EthHub founder Anthony Sassano:

“The amount of ETH in smart contracts is now at a similar level to what it was during the DAO event (around 23% of all ETH). In June 2016, that was ~ $ 230 million in ETH. Today, it is worth ~ $ 63 billion in ETH. “

The Ethereum network is one of the most sought after crypto spaces because its smart contracts are widely applied in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors.

These areas have been instrumental in helping Ethereum’s recent bull run, which saw its market capitalization surge beyond $ 500 billion. As a result, the second largest crypto was more valuable than financial giants like Visa and PayPal.

However, Ethereum will need to move away from the fear range for an upward momentum to kick in, as noted by Bloqport. The cryptanalysis firm stated:

“Market sentiment is starting to pick up, but it is still in the ‘fear’ range according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.”

Meanwhile, Ethereum whales are on a record trend of hoarding more coins. Hence, it shows that they are bullish on ETH in the long term.

Image Source: Shutterstock