Cryptocurrency : The NFT marketplace is now operational on Binance

In April of this year, it was confirmed that Binance, the exchange with the largest trading volume in the world, was launching its own NFTs market, a trading platform for these tokens. Today, June 24, its non-fungible token marketplace is already operational.

This market for digital collectibles was incorporated as a new section within the exchange’s platform. So those who already have a Binance account, do not need to make any special registration to trade.

Binance Projection: “World’s Largest”

The project manager stated at the time that she wanted to create the largest NFT market in the world. The release date of the platform at that time was not sure, but now it could be closer than thought.

Previously, the company set up a secondary website announcing that the non-fungible token platform would be available this June. It is now available to “enjoy the best NFT trading and creation experience ever.”

For its part, the option to subscribe to a newsletter is also available. To receive the “latest news, instructions on creating NFT and platform updates.”

Likewise, you can request information for the creation of non-fungible tokens, organize events or talk about business opportunities. The company even provided a link to join Telegram’s Binance NFT group.

The collectibles platform shows, as a featured image, the “Genesis” collections, whose auction will begin in a few hours, and “All Stars Mystery Box Series 1” which already allows for bids to be made.

In the background, it shows trending tokens. These are four works by artists Ego Rangel (ArtCrypted), BiancaBeers, Sabotage and Mr. Sexman. All of them are up for auction and with active offers on Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.

The technology that is revolutionizing the digital world

NFTs are cryptographic tokens with their own characteristics: they are unique, indivisible, indestructible, verifiable and not interchangeable. They are used to verify a digital property. Thanks to their functions, they cannot be copied, replaced, divided, or converted. Developed with blockchain technology, they are tokens that represent an unrepeatable value. The key to NFTs are Smart contracts.

The project that unites the DeFi and the NFT, Aavegotchi, launches the litepaper of «Gotchiverse»

One of the original decentralized finance and non-fungible token (DeFi / NFT) crossover projects is taking a step forward today with the release of a metaverse litepaper.

Aavegotchi, a project that creates upgradeable NFTs backed by profitable positions on the Aave money market and loan platform.

Alchemica can be used to create improvements to REALM plots. Including structures such as the “Gotchi Lodge”, which will allow groups of players to socialize and combine their farming efforts.

The updates will require a “certain amount of blockchain blocks to finish building.” But liquidity providers to Aavegotchi’s in-house AMM, the “Gotchus Alchemica Exchange,” can speed up the process with rewards for providing liquidity.

WENEW, new NFT company co-founded by famous digital artist Beeple

Pioneering digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, today announced the launch of WENEW. A curator and provider of iconic moments as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

After taking NFTs and making them mainstream thanks to Christie’s $ 69 million sale of his digital masterpiece, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” Beeple seeks to change the way audiences interact with moments. that make history.

Billed as “the metaverse memory palace,” WENEW has partnered with renowned stewards of our cultural heritage, including TIME, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Wasserman and Endeavor. Negotiated by Endeavor’s IMG, the first launch is made in association with the world’s most iconic tennis tournament, Wimbledon, and will celebrate Andy Murray’s historic victory in 2013.

