Cryptocurrency : The most expensive DOGE meme ever!

The NFT of “DOGE”, the image of a dog of the Japanese Shiba Inu breed considered one of the best-known memes on the Internet, was auctioned this Friday for about 4 million dollars.

Actually, the original image that started it all was the photo of the Shiba Inu “Kabosu”. Which, was taken by its owner Atsuko Sato on February 13, 2010. After sharing it on his personal blog along with the series of other famous images under the title: “Taking a walk with Kabosu-chan.”

«I took the photos to update my blog. I take a lot of photos every day, so that day was nothing out of the ordinary. Kabosu loves to have his picture taken.

In fact, the photo circulated on various sites. And when a Reddit user referred to the Kabosu image as “DOGE,” the name stuck and the meme was born.

“When I first learned about Kabosu’s memes, I was very surprised. I was terrified that a single photo that I had casually posted on my blog could spread all over the world to places I didn’t know. “

DOGE meme is auctioned for $ 4 million

Thus, the auction was opened on June 9, being announced by the owner of Kabosu, the Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. Who told his followers on Instagram that he had decided to coin the original meme as NFT.

“Not in a million years would I have imagined the impact my Kabosu photo shoot would have on the Internet. It is a moment that has evolved and has taken on a life of its own. He has created a whole community around the DOGE meme. “

In this way, a bidding war for the meme broke out in Zora, where DOGE was being auctioned, between users @twodollahotdoge and @pleasrdao on Friday afternoon. Which raised the price until @pleasrdao prevailed with the winning bid.

Who won the auction?

So, according to what is reported by Know Your Meme, the Internet meme database, the winner of the auction is the person identified with the pseudonym @pleasrdao. Who volunteered 1,696.9 Ethereum (ETH), worth approximately $ 4 million.

It’s official: Doge is the most valuable meme in history. The NFT auction for the image of Kabosu, the Shiba owned by @kabosumama, sold for $ 4 million (1696.9 ETH) today on @ourZORA. The winning bidder was @PleasrDAO, who purchased Snowden’s NFT in April. https://t.co/ggZOC5W16h – Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) June 11, 2021

In this regard, Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of Know Your Meme said: “We are very happy to be part of this milestone in the history of the Internet. If any meme deserved to be the new NFT meme record holder, it’s DOGE. “

Likewise, he added: «With this sale, DOGE becomes one of the most expensive memes. Also qualifying it as one of the most iconic in the history of the Internet.

It is worth remembering that in December 2019, the image won the award given by Know Your Meme as “Meme of the decade.”

As a curious fact, the proceeds will go to charity. Including the Japanese Red Cross Society and the World Food Program.

Finally, would you pay $ 4 million for an NFT? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Herman Melville: “Better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related