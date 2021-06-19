Cryptocurrency : The missing ingredient of a complete Bitcoin reversal

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The price of Bitcoin has returned to around $ 35,000 and it has failed to recover $ 40,000 despite various low time frame reversal signals forming.

Looking back at past breakdowns after significant rallies, a necessary ingredient for a full reversal might be missing, and it could have to do with Bollinger Bands.

All about Bollinger bands and how to use them effectively

Bollinger Bands are named after the creator of the tool, John Bollinger. The tool has a variety of use cases, as it is applied to technical analysis, but it is mainly used to measure volatility. When the two outer bands, the standard deviations of a simple moving average, begin to contract and tighten, it is a sign that a massive release of energy will soon take place.

Related reading | Could the Golden Ratio Provide Clues to Bitcoin’s Bottom Line?

When the outer bands expand, they also act as support or resistance, and the middle SMA does the same. The mean SMA can also be reliably used as a buy or sell signal when price action closes through it.

But it is that support and resistance that outer bands often provide that could be crucial in forming a proper Bitcoin bottom and one that holds for new highs.

Bitcoin price action could require a touch of the BB lower as it has during the past bearish phases Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Why Bitcoin Price Action Might Need Lower Band Momentum

In the chart above, a touch of the upper band after “riding the bands” to new local highs has always resulted in a short-term high. Crossing the middle SMA from there changes from bull market to bear market, and the downtrend does not end until it hit the lower Bollinger band.

The peak of the bull market of 2017 resulted in a strong sell-off, but then price action stayed in the middle band for almost a year before the deep dip in late November 2018. From there, Bitcoin “rode the racks.” bands “again, but this time on the way down. .

Related reading | How extreme fear in cryptocurrencies correlates with Bitcoin funds

When the middle SMA finally rallied, the upper cryptocurrency spiked back to $ 14,000 and hit the upper band once more. Losing the middle SMA once again started a bearish phase. A bull run would likely have blossomed earlier, but COVID had other plans, and after Black Thursday, the buy signal held.

From there, Bitcoin skyrocketed to over $ 60,000, where the current all-time high is now set. Once again, Bitcoin price is just hovering and you may need to hit the lower Bollinger band to gain enough momentum to break through resistance and recover highs.

However, as history has shown, going back above the SMA means a lot, and it is the first step for the bulls to restart the rally again.

Featured Image from iStockPhoto, Graphics from TradingView.com