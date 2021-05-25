Cryptocurrency : The market experiences a rebound with signs of relief, Bitcoin and Ether show improvement

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a relief rally on Monday. As the search for opportunities is helping the major currencies to regain some balance after last week’s slide.

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market value, is changing hands near $ 39,500 as of press time. Which represents a gain of 16% in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $ 2,600 (up 26%), having fallen 41% over the same period. Its most significant weekly drop on record. In this sense, Ethereum also adds to the bullish sentiment that the market is experiencing amid a rally.

Other prominent coins, including Binance’s BNB token, Internet Computer (ICP), Bitcoin Cash, and Polkadot are making 8-10% gains. Currencies associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) such as LINK and UNI are trading 22% and 13% higher, respectively. This is recorded by our internal Crypto Online tool.

Crypto Company Stocks Solve Volatility Problem, Goldman Sachs Analysts Say

Wall Street Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage of the United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. With a buy rating after a major drop in the cryptocurrency markets.

In a note to clients Monday, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance stated that Coinbase shares are the best way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency industry. This is reported by CNBC.

According to the report, the stocks of cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase should be seen as a hedge against the parabolic volatility of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

“While we believe that today’s core business offers an attractive growth profile with the potential to drive new high levels of profitability, we see significant white space for new initiatives that drive more stable and recurring revenue streams to complement the commercial business. long-term principal ”. The analysts would have written.

In the buy rating for Coinbase shares, Goldman Sachs analysts set a 12-month price target of $ 306. This implies a 36% increase in the share price. However, the long-term fate of Coinbase will depend on the continued success or failure of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. As reported in the customer note.

Bitcoin Price Rises 6% As Bollinger Bands Creator Targets W-Shaped Price Bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) could skyrocket if it completes a W-shaped bottom, says veteran analyst John Bollinger.

In a tweet, the creator of the Bollinger Bands told traders to stay tuned for a possible lucrative continuation signal in the BTC / USD pair.

$ btcusd is wokring on a short-term W bottom at a logical place. The developing risk / reward looks good. Stay tuned for a trade opportunity… (no, not to me, to the markets) #Bitcoin – John Bollinger (@bbands) May 23, 2021

Last week, Bollinger had called Bitcoin’s bounce from $ 30,000 to $ 42,000 logical given the importance of the latest price level.

Now, he said, that upper bound could be forming the mid-peak of a W-shaped price formation – a double-headed bottom followed by a bullish exit.

In this situation, $ 30,000 was the first floor and $ 31,000 on Sunday, the second.

“BTCUSD is working on a short-term W fund in a logical place,” he reiterated.

