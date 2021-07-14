Cryptocurrency : The market capitalization of stablecoins is growing exponentially. What does this mean for the ecosystem?

The crypto market is seeing stablecoin market capitalization overshadowing large projects such as Binance Coin, Cardano or Polkadot.

I think that for the vast majority it is quite clear what this means for the entire ecosystem; However, a review of how this segment of the market is doing can help us to anticipate what may happen, as well as to get an X-ray of the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

At the end of this post, I’ll also be showing you some metrics related to stablecoins, which can help us get early signals to forecast movements.

So stay and read this article, as I am sure you will find valuable information.

What the growing market capitalization of stablecoins means

Today the total market capitalization of stablecoins is nothing more and nothing less than $ 113 billion (almost half the size of the Ethereum market).

Undoubtedly an impressive figure, and more if we compare it to how this market was a year ago. We talk about it being less than $ 10 billion in July 2020, which means 11-fold growth.

This gives us a quick X-ray of how the crypto ecosystem is currently in terms of adoption.

All this large amount of money entered the ecosystem in order to create a bridge between the fiat world and cryptocurrencies.

In addition to functioning as a “stable” hedge against the volatility of this market and a vehicle within various DeFi applications, in principle they are the default source of liquidity to buy other cryptocurrencies.

Thus, we have that the higher the stablecoin market capitalization, the more money there will be to buy crypto assets. This can only result in one thing: increased prices.

An accurate review of current data

The stablecoin segment is made up of more than 50 types of coins. The list is led by Tether, thanks to a 57.7% dominance.

They have a total capitalization of $ 113,088 million. In the last 24 hours they have moved a volume of $ 47,147 million, almost exceeding what Bitcoin and Ethereum moved together.

USDC is the one who occupies the 2nd position in this ranking, thanks to a participation percentage of 23.6%.

Below we find other relevant participants, such as Binance USD with 9.8%, DAI with 4.7%, and Terra USD with 1.7%.

Total stablecoin market capitalization, trade volume and percentage of dominance. Source: CoinGecko.

USDT dominates, but USDC is gaining more and more space

With some $ 62.19 billion in market cap, Tether is arguably the largest stablecoin, also being the 3rd largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Market capitalization of the largest of the stablecoins, Tether US (USDT). Source: CoinMarketCap.

However, the steady decline in its dominance on the Ethereum network tells us that a new leader could be coming in this segment.

I’m talking about USD Coin, who has managed to go from a stake of less than 10% 2 years ago in the stablecoin segment, to 24.40% today.

Its capitalization is currently $ 26.62 billion, making it the 7th largest coin in the entire crypto market.

However, probably the most relevant growth of this currently is the one observed in the Ethereum network, which is putting pressure on the dominance of Tether.

The reason behind this is simple, USDC has been becoming the most attractive stablecoin to use in decentralized applications (DeFi).

Tether’s dominance on the Ethereum network falls on USDC’s advance. Source: Messari.

In the short term the stablecoin flow is not showing good signs

Despite the positive effect of stablecoin growth on crypto prices in the long term, it appears that in the short term we are still in trouble.

And it is that according to a review by analyst Krypto Dolphin, the decrease in stable coin reserves in exchanges indicates a low purchasing power, which could be a problem for a Bitcoin rally.

Reviewing the metrics related to the flow of stablecoins on exchanges, using data providers such as CryptoQuant, can be of great help to obtain early signals. They tell us where the market sentiment is moving.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

