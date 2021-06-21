Cryptocurrency : The largest Ethereum options expiration

On June 25, Ethereum will face the expiration of its most important options in 2021. As $ 1.5 billion in open interest will be settled. This number is 30% higher than the expiration on March 26, which occurred when the price of Ethereum plunged 17% in five days and hit a low of $ 1,550.

However, Ethereum was up 56% after options expired to hit $ 2,500 in three weeks. Therefore, it is essential to understand whether a similar market structure could exist for the June 25 option expiration.

Keep in mind, that the June expiration contains more than 638,000 ETH option contracts. For a total of 45% of the total of $ 3.3 billion in open interest (OI).

A key date is approaching for #Ethereum. Next Friday, June 25, is the expiration day for the second quarter Ethereum options. https://t.co/xSk4eKJA41 – NoticiasdeAITA (@NoticiasdeAita) June 18, 2021

Ethereum Options Bulls or Bears?

By the way, although it is the largest option expiration in history, the open interest in Ethereum options reached its all-time high of nearly $ 5.5 billion on May 20.

In fact, the gigantic expiration is indicative of increased interest in the ETH derivatives market. Despite the token trading in the $ 2,100 range, 47.6% lower than its all-time high of mid-May.

In this regard, Luuk Strijers, commercial director of Deribit said: “The ratio of call and put options for the expiration of June is 0.79. This indicates that there are more call options circulating than for sale ».

Furthermore, he added: “This is certainly indicative of bullish sentiment. However, most of this OI is held in contracts far removed from the current ETH price. Which indicates a low probability of expiring in the money.

By contrast, Robbie Liu, Market Insights analyst at OKEx said: “Expiration continues to be dominated by bears. Because a significant amount of call options is a long way from the current price.

Who will be in control?

Unlike futures contracts, options are divided into two segments:

Call options allow the buyer to buy Ethereum at a fixed price on the expiration date. Put options are commonly used to hedge or protect against negative price fluctuations.

So it seems premature to say who could be the winner of this race. But, considering Ethereum’s current price of $ 2,094, does it seem like both sides are reasonably comfortable? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

Very importantly, it will be interesting to observe the changes that this low-dominated $ 1.5 billion expiration will bring to the Ethereum network. Also, at the price of your token.

Finally, traders should be on the lookout for this event. Especially considering the impact of prices around the March expiration.

I close with this phrase by Adam Smith: “The true price of everything, what everything really costs the man who wants to acquire it, is the effort and complexity of acquiring it.”

