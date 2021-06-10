Cryptocurrency : “The invisible man touches musical chairs with digital assets”

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

This is the fifth in a series of articles by David Parsons of TrustMe Property Exchange. For a copy of the other four articles, please contact info@teamblockchain.net

As with digital assets, the saying “anything can be digitized” is now being put to the test, as your imagination can now become a digital asset. We will explore this alchemy and see what is behind this new digital sorcery.

… Trust me, there is an invisible $ 18,000 statue in my home library. I only had to buy it after seeing it in the artist’s gallery in Italy. The artist initially wanted $ 100,000, but luckily, he accepted $ 18,000. As an invisible statue, you would obviously think that its value is much less (and closer to zero), however the witchcraft is that its value is actually closer to $ 100,000.

Value from your imagination, selling imaginary sculptures. Salvatore garau

Source: Oddity Central

In the world of digital assets, there are two types, real and imaginary: we will explore what differentiates real digital assets from imaginary ones. The difference between the two defines how they store value when used in direct exchange and the differences they have under the law. By fully understanding what these assets are, you can define real and imagined values, segregate risks, and identify their inherent uses.

Imaginary digital assets

Imaginary digital assets can be broadly defined as having no intrinsic, inherent or intuitive value (no 3i value). Generally, the only source of value is extrinsic, and therefore what other people believe value to be based solely on your personal feelings about the asset’s value. This opens up the asset’s value to be seen very differently and widely by a multitude of people (example: ‘beauty is in the eyes of the beholder’). The asset’s ability to be used as a store of value, its perceived appreciation, its marketability / liquidity, and the protection of the asset under the law are all highly subjective. These traits lead to a trader’s dream of rampant speculation, uncertainty in value, uncertainty in protection of the law, and this ‘marketability’ (volatility) that ultimately renders an asset unsuitable for use in contracts. long-term or for trade. Some examples of these imaginary digital assets are now with us in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

Breaking down the features of those imaginary digital assets into their constituent components helps us identify their value. First of all, all these assets in some jurisdictions (such as England and Wales) are protected by law for possession. However, the law cannot enforce the property, as no court can currently compel the transfer of these assets. There is not yet a central authority or jurisprudence that controls the property. This uncertainty therefore raises questions about whether the assets are really suitable for institutional investors seeking the benefit and security of long-term protection of the legal jurisdictions in which they operate.

The value of the above assets has no independent value other than what someone else is willing to pay for them. This has caused sudden changes in its perceived value. Interestingly, some of these imaginary digital assets attract considerable daily trading volumes in which billions of dollars can be traded in just a few days or weeks. The challenge remains the use of imaginary digital assets as a form of payment in a contract, as the value of such assets in the short and medium term is highly unpredictable. Therefore, such assets have very limited utility value and, to add to the challenge that most of these assets are not backed by any tangible real-world assets, their value could reach zero at any time.

Source: Signet Classics

In short, imaginary digital assets would only seem suitable for speculative trading. This does not favor long-term contracts or even short-term use in day trading.

Liquidity and musical chairs

The proverbial fountain of youth that holds the value of these invisible assets is simple. Liquidity is the true and only heart of its value. As long as the invisible asset can be exchanged for another asset at any time, then the invisible asset is useful in trading and others will attribute value to it. Invisible assets are similar to musical chairs. As long as assets keep moving between people and music keeps playing, no one believes that they are taking even a short-term risk. Once the music (liquidity) stops, only the person who has the ‘wrong’ digital asset loses.

Source: TrustMe ™ Property Exchanges

In conclusion, invisible digital assets are only given real value through their liquidity. Blockchain technology allows them to fungilize them into digital assets that can be traded. Its value is determined by the speed of your movement and is similar to keeping a hula hoop rolling around your waist. Once it slows down, it hits the ground and stops.