Cryptocurrency : The Intrinsic Value of Bitcoin: The Great Debate

Within the great debate that exists around the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto; one of the most used arguments by its detractors, is based on the real intrinsic value of the digital currency. In response to this; Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, exhibits his strong stance in the day’s tweet.

It doesn’t produce “anything”. It’s all virtual. It just moves data / electrons around. Does it have value? Yes, Facebook hit $ 1 trillion market cap. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 29, 2021

The intrinsic value of Bitcoin

One of the most frequent criticisms made of the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization in the world, is precisely that of its intrinsic value. For many analysts in the financial world, the Bitcoin phenomenon is a purely speculative element, based exclusively on an expectation of future growth.

Despite this being the epicenter of a heated debate in the world, it is clear that Bitcoin is the asset of the future par excellence. This is evident not only in the growing institutional support it has received over the last year, but also in its popularization within major financial firms such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley.

The real heart of the matter is that Bitcoin is perhaps the only genuinely new asset of the last 100 years; reason for which in many occasions, traditional analysis instruments will not allow to study with precision the intrinsic value of Bitcoin; and for which it will also continue to be an uncomfortable economic entity for investors in the “old guard”.

It is worth saying then that cryptocurrencies are sui generis payment mechanisms, which although they struggle for their consolidation within the international economic dynamics, this does not imply at any time that they lack intrinsic value.

As Changpeng Zhao reveals in the tweet of the day, the potential of Bitcoin lies precisely in its future value, and in its way of presenting itself as a versatile instrument at the forefront of technological progress. Therefore, the challenge is not to refute the intrinsic value of Bitcoin, but to understand and take advantage of the advancement of new technologies, in a world where the 4th industrial revolution continues to break old paradigms.

