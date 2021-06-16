Cryptocurrency : The history of money and why Bitcoin is needed

Compartir

At first, it was bartering. Ten sheep in exchange for half a kilogram of glass (yes, glass was very expensive at the time). As time went by, carrying sheep in your wallet became increasingly difficult, which is why we invented coins. Initially, they were worth the same as the material from which they were made. We used gold, silver and even salt (which is where the word salary comes from) as forms of payment, and it all worked out until it became too complicated to carry enough metal to pay for, say, a house. So we began to use a symbolic representation of those assets that, it was accepted, backed the value of money.

Thus, the conversion factor incorporated a soft and elusive ingredient that would accompany us for centuries: trust. The monetary object ceased to have value in itself. Still, a certain authority guaranteed that he could give you the corresponding amount of some tangible good of more or less universally accepted value in exchange for those coins and bills. Whoever deposited dollars will receive dollars, let’s say.

Thus, we exchanged concrete things with tangible value for pieces of colored paper that represented a certain amount of gold or silver. That’s why we call it silver here. In other words, the weights.

Now why bother hoarding gold to back a coin? There we took another step:

Central banks were born in the 1930s.

The United States separated the dollar from gold. Nations began to set the value of money arbitrarily.

Or not so much; it’s a bit more complicated. But, simplifying, instead of offering gold as backing, the states act as guarantors. The more reliable that State is (that is, the behaviors of that State as such a State), the more stable its currency will be.

If you suddenly see an X-ray of why your currency is undervalued, yes, that is why. With an additional. When you don’t have to back your coin with gold, you can print as many banknotes as you like. Only after doing that will there be many more pieces of paper, and therefore each one will be useless. It is called inflation and we have the pathological tendency to see it as an increase in prices; This is a very functional trend for the States because, put like this, it seems that the blame for inflation lies with the price manufacturers. Strictly speaking, what happens is that the currency loses value, and therefore, the kilo of flour that previously cost 20 sheets of paper becomes 40, then 50, and now 64. It is the same, but that translates into more details on paper because each piece of paper is worthless.

But beware, these problems are less linear than we usually think. The money problem is not bad in itself. The point is for what is broadcast. Suppose that the State issues an investment in something that encourages production (energy, water, roads, railways, etc.). In that case, the quantity of flour, to continue with the previous example, will also increase, and as a consequence, its price must be maintained. , despite the fact that there are more papers, because there is also more supply.

But, without going into details, this is the type of currency we use today; in English, it is fiat money. Fiat is the subjunctive of the Latin verb “fio”, which does not mean to trust but to “do”. Translated: “so be it”. In other words, money by decree. In fact, today we use a type of money whose value is established by decree. Of course, if necessary, the laws collide head-on with reality. But we’ll put that aside, so as not to deviate from the topic.

In practice, colored papers have also been disappearing. First, they gave rise to debit and credit cards, no less colorful, and then to simple numbers on computer screens and Internet-based means of payment, such as PayPal. That is, the value of your money is not only not backed by specific goods, but your money in the bank also does not exist in the form of banknotes. The “physical”, as it has unfortunately become popular, is rare in the world today.

Therefore, in large quantities, physical assets are suspect. Why? Because it is anonymous and fungible. Remember these two terms because they will appear again. It’s anonymous (no one can track you paid for that candy bar with that particular ticket), and the kiosk doesn’t ask you where you got the key from, nor are you concerned about what the booth is going to do with that ticket. What’s more, you can exchange a 1000 bill for two 500 bills and you still have 1000 coins.

Why is it a factor that physical money is anonymous and fungible? Because if you pay with your credit card, that transaction is recorded and associated with your identity. Check? The same. To transfer? Anyway, you get stuck. But you can’t trace the cash (actually, you can, but it’s challenging). That is why corruption and crime love him. Sometimes you need to wash it, of course; that is, reintroduce it into the legal circuit (money, unless it is false, always originates in the legal circuit) in such a way that it does not arouse suspicion. You can do something with that money in the civilized world (if not, what good is being a millionaire criminal?). The body can be washed precisely because it is expendable. That is, it can be exchanged for anything else, even other currencies. And because it is anonymous. No one knows who had it before. He doesn’t even care.

In short, today we use money whose value is decreed by the States and mediated by banking entities in which we place our trust so that no one cheats. That trust is not always honored, like those who went through devaluations,

In fact, the centralized monetary authorities – the system, as it is called – are not without problems. Fraud, for example. Inflation. Corruption. But, given the nature of digital money, they are a necessary evil. Not me (my opinion is different, and it is below), but the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

We have no idea who Satoshi Nakamoto is, and everything indicates that he is not an individual but a team of people. Still, we know that he signed a document published in 2008 outlining a method to become independent from centralized monetary authorities. In the introduction to that document, Satoshi admits that such authorities are necessary, despite their flaws, vulnerabilities, and flaws.

Why are these authorities necessary? Because everything digital can be duplicated and the original and the copy are identical. That, with the money, is not a great idea, because you could use the same 1000 pesos to buy different things over and over again. You would only have to make copies of those 1000 digital pesos on your computer. Everything you want. Tempting, but the system would collapse in minutes.

This digital money problem is called “double spending.” While it would be impossible with physical money, unless you counterfeit bills, and they would be counterfeit bills anyway, it is not the same thing spent twice, it is a problem that has not been found, except for these centralized authorities that keep transaction records and ensure fair play is maintained. Only, according to Satoshi, such a system cannot guarantee 100 percent fair play, so in his opinion, that system should be removed. For that, he says, you need to replace trust-based electronic payment with one based on cryptographic proof.

I know it sounds like esoteric poetry and we won’t go too deep into that now. Still, the truth is that the problem of double spending was the stick in the wheel of decentralized digital money until Satoshi (genius or great team, never mind) came up with the idea to create Bitcoin. Here we go.

How is it guaranteed that the same bitcoin is not used twice? Through a technology known as blockchain. Transactions are settled in a kind of digital ledger whose blocks are linked to each other, just like the entries in a paper ledger. Chaining, in this case, roughly means that each block contains the hash of the previous block. This, which seems completely indigestible, means something very simple: to alter a transaction and, for example, use the same bitcoin twice, it is necessary to hack all the blocks after the one containing the transaction that we want to intervene. And this is difficult for the simple reason that it would consume so many calculations that it would cost more money than is possible to obtain, hence the need for cryptographic evidence. Satoshi clarifies this in his article: the system is inviolable as long as the attackers do not have a computational capacity greater than that necessary to calculate the hashes of each block in the chain.

Also, instead of there being a single copy of the ledger, there are thousands of copies of that ledger on the Bitcoin network, and those records are public. It’s a bit more complicated, but not to be missed: if someone wanted to commit bitcoin fraud, not just one ledger should be involved, but thousands. There are an estimated 10,000 nodes on the Bitcoin network, although some speculate that the number is closer to 100,000.

I know I am skipping a lot of questions, but in order not to get dizzy, if cryptocurrencies work, they solve a historical problem: double spending. And they solve it using open source software and a decentralized ledger called a blockchain that ensures that every entry that is settled will remain intact once validated by the network. The concept of blockchain dates back to 1982, and its first concrete application was Bitcoin, with Satoshi’s article in 2008. In 2009, bitcoins began to be used in the real world. So to speak.

OK, what do we know so far? That Bitcoin is the first completely digital form of money that does not depend on any central monetary authority.

However, not all that glitters is gold, and here we could dedicate several pages to various problems that cryptocurrencies have proven to suffer from. But we will abbreviate. For one thing, the software (but not the blockchain concept) can be poorly implemented and have vulnerabilities. This is what happened to e-wallets that caused many people to lose a lot of money.

But there are also conceptual problems. The whole idea behind bitcoin is based on the fact that you have to decentralize money. My doubts about cryptocurrencies do not have to do with blockchain technology but with the idea of ​​decentralizing money. Seriously, it is a question: why do we have to eliminate the system and decentralize the money? It is true that cryptocurrencies are more transparent, but it is also true that we pay tons of money in taxes to the States, and one of their missions is to provide a solid currency. If a state cannot do it, the problem is not centralized money in general, but that state in particular.

Also, suppose that a state cannot even provide its intrinsic vulnerabilities (everything in this world has inherent vulnerabilities), a hard currency. In that case, I don’t know what’s left for education, health, border defense, and even the smart ones. I mean, it’s just silver, guys. Anyway, we can discuss it until tomorrow, and regardless, cryptocurrencies still need to replace traditional money if they ever do.

Ideologies aside, the most interesting thing about Bitcoin, at least in my opinion, is the blockchain. Because, as you might already suspect, blockchain technology could be used to validate and certify not just monetary transactions but many other things. Digital works of art, for example, which, now, brings us to the happy NFT, so fashionable at the moment.