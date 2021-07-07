Cryptocurrency : The great versatility of Bitcoin

In a world submerged in the fourth industrial revolution, technological advances are breaking more and more paradigms. Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation reflects this reality firsthand; and it is that, as Michael Saylor shows in the tweet of the day; The great versatility that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general present, have allowed them to take on more and more roles within the international economic and financial environment.

Bitcoin: One of the most versatile assets in the world

As Dawn Fitzpatrick said at the time, Bitcoin is an asset: “Portable, easy to store, transfer and with an inflation rate that is cut in half every 4 years.” Given these characteristics; It is easy to understand how the great versatility of Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency has allowed it to present itself as one of the most easily adapted assets of the moment.

Thanks to this, there are more and more ways that exist to bet on this cryptocurrency. This versatility not only translates into increasing adoption by companies and financial institutions around the world, but is also reflected in new financial instruments with which new income can be generated.

It is worth remembering then that; Although the SEC remains reluctant to accept these instruments on Wall Street, since 2019 it is possible to make investments in ETFs with direct exposures to Bitcoin. Similarly, it is feasible to do the same with many others dedicated to the exploitation of Blockchain technology.

At the same time, the digital currency already has a place in PayPal, the most used online payment mechanism in the world; all while institutions like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan offer their wealthiest clients the possibility of investing in investment funds in Bitcoin. With these elements, it is easy to understand the great versatility that Michael Saylor patents for cryptocurrencies in his tweet of the day.

