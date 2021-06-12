Cryptocurrency : The future of Elrond is EGLD worth buying in June? Invezz

Elrond EGLD / USD has two unique features that make it stand out.

First, you have adaptive state fragmentation, which is the process of dividing the Elrond infrastructure to support more transactions and programs.

Second, it has a secure proof of stake (SPoS), which is the consensus mechanism used to synchronize separate network components in a common ledger.

As such, this is a blockchain that tries to deliver fast transaction speeds through the use of sharding.

If you’re curious, sharding works the way you divide the network into chunks or chunks, so that nodes only have to actually process a fraction of all transactions. Also, once every 24 hours, a third of the nodes that validate transactions within each of the shards reorganize into a new shard, and the intention here is to avoid collusion.

The new EGLD coins are minted through the SPoS consensus mechanism that validates transactions. Used to select validation nodes to produce blocks within a chunk, rather than the entire network, keep this in mind.

By owning and wagering EGLD, users can vote on network updates and are rewarded with EGL as a result, proportional to the amount they wagered.

Elrond developments

On May 20, Holoride, the audio derivative that creates XR passenger entertainment experiences in the vehicle, announced that it will implement blockchain and NFT technology as the next stage in its preparation for a market launch in 2022. To do this, they will integrate the Elrond blockchain in its technology stack with the intention of bringing transparency to the ecosystem.

On June 7, Maiar, the blockchain app powered by Elron Network, joined Huawei’s ecosystem. After the announcement, Maiar is available for download on the AppGallery.

It is a digital wallet and global payments application that allows users to safely exchange and store more on their mobile devices. The EGLD value here was $ 100.

We can clearly see that Elrond development is active in various industries and many companies could jump on the bandwagon to take advantage of all the features offered through its blockchain. As a result, this could potentially push the price of EGLD higher.

Data source- tradingview.com

In the long run, once Holoride actually launches its product line in 2022 with Elrond, the price has the potential to really skyrocket to even more than $ 200 as it would receive general appeal and increase in popularity. However, for now, one of the main driving forces behind its value is AppGallery’s implementation of one of the applications developed on its blockchain known as Maiar, which, when it gets more downloads and usage, could drive the price of EGLD up to $. $ 100 potentially.

On June 11, EGLD is worth $ 88. Ultimately, given the fact that it has been hovering above the $ 100 mark for most of April and the middle of May, it could potentially return to that value. Right now, at $ 88, it’s a bit tough to sell, however once the ecosystem picks up its pace, it has a real chance of breaking the $ 100 mark again, which could turn it into an investment. that it is worth it.

