Cryptocurrency : the future of digital finance

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The financial services industry is one of the few leading industries that has not yet been completely disrupted by technology. But the fintech revolution is already underway, thanks in part to the huge amounts of capital flowing into cryptocurrencies.

So what is changing and what will the financial landscape of the future look like? To answer this question, we must first look at the structure of the financial industry that has been around for decades.

The status quo so far

Traditionally, financial institutions had a custodial relationship with their clients. They act as custodians of their clients’ assets and offer them a relatively limited range of services. This relationship defines the structure of the banking, insurance and wealth management industries.

The custodial relationship means that clients have limited access to third-party services and external service providers do not have access to clients of an institution.

Institutions can maintain the status quo because they are perceived to have a monopoly on trust. Clients trust institutions that are perceived as stable, well funded and regulated.

The structure of this industry makes it difficult for startups to compete, even if they have a better product to offer. It also results in little incentive for traditional institutions to improve efficiency.

This is one of the reasons why bank transfers still take days to execute despite the technological advances of the last decades.

Two concepts now allow technology-focused companies to challenge the status quo: blockchain technology and open banking.

Blockchain breaks the trust monopoly

Cryptocurrency transactions and ownership are recorded on a blockchain, which is a decentralized database. In addition to being decentralized, blockchains are also immutable, meaning that their records cannot be altered once a transaction has been completed.

Other assets and transactions can also be recorded on a blockchain. Securities, property, contracts, and even works of art can be tokenized and traded on a blockchain. When this happens, your ownership and transaction history is also posted to a ledger that cannot be modified.

The implication for the financial industry is that institutions no longer have a monopoly on trust. When people can trust technology, they no longer have to rely on a custodial relationship with a traditional bank or traditional financial institutions.

Open banking and democratization of finance

New regulations on data sharing allow consumers to give third parties access to information about their bank accounts and other financial products. Consumers, rather than institutions, are now in control of their information and who has access to it. This is the concept of open banking.

Open banking enables external organizations to provide financial services to people, and institutions act as platforms rather than gatekeepers.

Perhaps the most established example is PayPal. PayPal users can link their account to a bank account and then use PayPal to make payments. But the concept is now being applied to insurance, financial markets, and other financial services.

The decentralized model

The combination of blockchain technology and open banking is paving the way for a completely new financial ecosystem. Instead of a small number of large institutions providing financial services to clients, consumers will have access to a host of technology platforms that they can use to buy, and even sell, services.

These platforms act as marketplaces or as platforms that provide a service. Barriers to entry are low, so more entrepreneurs can compete. In turn, more competition leads to lower prices, more innovation, and greater efficiency.

The peer-to-peer economy

The decentralized finance model is more democratic and, in many cases, boils down to creating a peer-to-peer economy. Institutions no longer have the monopoly of being intermediaries between lenders and borrowers, thus obtaining a considerable margin.

Peer-to-peer lending platforms like Upstart and Prosper charge borrowers lower rates while paying lenders higher rates than banks.

Risk can be reduced if loans are pooled and spread across multiple lenders. Increasingly, artificial intelligence is also being used to forecast the risk associated with each loan.

Insurance policies can also be provided on peer-to-peer platforms. Policies are generally written by groups made up of a large number of people. As this model expands, premiums may be lowered, as risk is further diversified.

Democratized investment

The relationship that clients traditionally had with asset managers and brokers is also changing. Investment firms have to innovate if they want to remain relevant. Therefore, they now offer customers a wider selection of products and tools at a lower cost.

Large investment firms are no longer the only option to offer investment services. Investment markets, tools and data allow anyone to make secure transactions, invest in different products and make profits without the intervention of traditional systems.

One example is trade copy platforms where successful traders can allow other traders to copy their trades for a share of the profit. Another example is markets where developers can sell or lease algorithmic trading systems to fund managers.

Banks are catching up

The investment industry has already evolved a lot in the last two decades. Banks, which have more ground to lose, have been slow to change. One of the reasons is that the decentralized economy still seems risky and difficult to understand for many, and its income is still not that significant compared to traditional banks. But that is changing.

On April 14, 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase became a publicly traded company when it is listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. The listing was expected to give Coinbase a market value of close to $ 100 billion.

Goldman Sachs has a current value of $ 110 billion, but it took the bank 150 years to reach this valuation. Coinbase has reached this size in just eight years.

This kind of value creation is making traditional banks take notice.

It is probably not a coincidence that Goldman Sachs recently announced that it will now expand its product offering to include cryptocurrencies.

Banks and other institutions still have a role to play in the financial ecosystem. They enjoy certain privileges due to their regulatory status and will not lose those privileges for some time. But they need to innovate if they want to be part of the new financial ecosystem.

Conclution

The financial services industry of the future will eventually become decentralized, digital, and transparent. Instead of being controlled by a few big companies, it will be democratic.

The ecosystem will consist of platforms and markets where people buy, sell and insure assets, and borrow, lend and invest. Many of these platforms are currently being built for the crypto economy, but will eventually be adopted across the economy.

Everyone will have access to any financial service offered and anyone will be able to provide a service. More competition will lead to more innovation, so we can expect constant improvement and efficiency.

Image source: Unsplash