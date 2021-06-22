Cryptocurrency : The future of cryptocurrency mining is Utopia’s P2P Crypton (CRP)

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin, Chia. These are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies that have caught the attention of miners around the world. Each has a relatively high barrier to entry, poor sustainability, and questionable utility. What if there was a cryptocurrency that solved all of these problems? That is exactly the case with Utopia’s unique and fully integrated Peer-to-Peer Ecosystem privacy coin, Crypton (CRP).

Barriers to entry Crypton and Utopia can solve

Miners who want to earn any tangible amount of BTC, ETH, FIL, or CHIA are required to make significant hardware investments. Either in the form of ASICs for Bitcoin, GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) for Ether, or HHD (Hard Drives) for FIL or CHIA.

This equipment can cost miners thousands or even millions of dollars to achieve a significant cryptocurrency position in the market. Some equipment, such as ASICs, are coin class exclusive and have no other purpose or function apart from mining itself. These entry barriers represent a very high level of risk for prospective miners and, with market saturation, may not offer long-term profitability expectations.

Sustainability

The high equipment and energy requirements for mining in a global environment where renewable energy and the minimization of electronic waste have become priorities, make the mining of these coins have an unsustainable future. During a Bitcoin market crash, unprofitable cryptocurrency mining equipment is often discarded in bulk, and during regular mining operations, the life cycle of a CHIA mining hard drive is estimated to be shortened to mere weeks. . Neither of these circumstances is viable in the long term.

Speculation

Cryptocurrency mining is influenced by market speculation. Intense speculation periods leading to inflated market prices can make even the most unsustainable economic activities profitable in the short term. The strongest investments in mining are those that can survive virtually any market condition. A main requirement of this type of mining is the genuine usefulness of the currency, that is, the existence of a demand for the currency that is being mined out of speculative frenzy.

Enter Crypton (CRP): Accessible, Sustainable and Genuine Utility

Utopia is a revolutionary peer-to-peer ecosystem like no other. It offers an uncensored and encrypted version of the Internet we know, with a private, integrated payment unit called Crypton. Users can register domains, host websites and receive payments, issue invoices and transfer funds, all in the unique CRP currency.

Crypton mining is one of the most accessible of all digital currencies, requiring only a static, public IP and a high-quality internet connection, in addition to nominal hardware requirements. No special equipment is required, virtually anyone can mine CRP using their home Internet connection or a virtual private server (VPS).

As surveillance and censorship become more prevalent, Utopia’s utility will continue to grow, and along with it, demand for its unique digital currency, Crypton. This is why the future of cryptocurrency mining is Utopia P2P’s Crypton (CRP).

