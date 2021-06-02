Cryptocurrency : The football club that offers the property through NFT

Did you think you had seen it all on NFTs? Think again. Of course, we have seen collections of digital art and some even have tangible chain assets. Recently, we have even seen NFTs that include things like patents and documentation of Nobel Prize winning inventions. Today, Liga MX franchise club Necaxa announced its intention to provide something particularly unique through NFT: team ownership.

The offer is great: Club Necaxa

The soccer club has just sold almost half of the franchise; the recent sale valued the franchise at “nine figures,” according to a report by Sportico. This sale is also noteworthy, because it is the first time that an American investor has set foot in the so-called “Mexico NFL.” Real estate investor Al Tylis and DC United executive Sam Porter led the work. Large equity investors from NBA players such as Sean Marion, Richard Hamilton and Victor Oladipo, and other sports celebrities such as Justin Wieland and Mesut Ozil also joined the ownership group.

Regarding the purchase, Tylis said that “sports are effectively media properties, and I saw something a while ago that seemed relatively shocking to me: In the United States alone, the number of people who watch Liga MX exceeds Combined Major League Soccer and Premier League; I think this is an incredible number “

Tylis has acknowledged the NFT “buzz” as well, acknowledging that the attention on such a unique NFT listing was certainly part of the attraction. The decision was “absolutely a way to generate interest” in Necaxa and noted that they are “adding something unique, and that has never been done before” by implementing an NFT with the club’s property.

The Club Necaxa Token

The one-time token will go up for auction in the next few days, and will be valid until June 18. The franchise has said that it will carry a permanent equity, not subject to dilution or future capital calls. The 1% of the property will always be 1%. The token will be listed on OpenSea and will remain transferable after the initial sale. Blockchain consultancy B9Labs has worked with the franchise on the launch of the token, which is expected to launch with a starting price of $ 1.3 million.

Beyond franchise ownership, the club token will also allow the owner access to club facilities, tickets for home and away games, and any championship rings the club wins.

While many soccer clubs have been studying or participating in the creation of “fan chips”, often launched by companies like Socios, Necaxa is raising the bar. Digital presence meets tangible property.