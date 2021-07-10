Cryptocurrency : The exchange Binance was blocked in China

China closed access to the Binance exchange website, this was shared by Chinese Blockchain journalist Colin Wu. This new measure comes at a time when the exchange faces strong regulatory pressures internationally.

All this, while Polish regulatory authorities warn of possible legal breaches by the Binance exchange.

As a fun fact, Binance was initially based in China. But, he had to move due to the cryptocurrency ban in 2017.

China blocks access to Binance website

To this end, this was confirmed by Colin Wu, a cryptocurrency blogger. Specifically, it claimed that this block also affected other services provided by Binance. For example, its application for mobile devices and communication with some of its APIs.

“On the night of July 8 Beijing time, many users discovered that the Binance application appears to be blocked in China and must use a VPN to log in.”

In this regard, both Wu and other users assured that for now, the only way to access Binance from China is through a VPN service.

The block does not apply to other exchanges

In fact, Colin Wu himself indicated that this ban does not apply to platforms such as Huobi and OKEx. Which continue to operate with total normality at the local level.

Changpeng Zhao statement

Recently, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao published a statement requesting greater regulatory clarity from the responsible bodies.

Additionally, Zhao said that the cryptocurrency industry still lacks clear regulatory frameworks in several countries. And he noted that “more regulations are, in fact, positive signs that an industry is maturing.”

“Compliance is quite a journey, especially in new sectors like cryptocurrencies. The industry still has a lot of uncertainty. We also recognize that growth brings more complexity and more responsibility.

In closing, both the measures taken by China and the warning presented by Poland’s top regulator come at a particularly difficult time for Binance. Since various financial agencies and banking entities have taken measures to suspend the exchange’s commercial operations.

In closing, while there is bad news from China, there is also good news from Binance. Mainly, Argentina presented a Law to allow citizens to receive their salary in cryptocurrencies.

Argentine lawmaker presented a bill to allow citizens to receive their salary in #Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 🇦🇷 – Binance (@binance) July 8, 2021

