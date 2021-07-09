Cryptocurrency : The Ethereum London update rolled out to the final testnet ahead of the August 4 fork

Compartir

The long-awaited EIP-1559 update is only 26 days away.

The long-awaited London update for the Ethereum network is getting closer as the code rolled out to the final testnet this week.

The Ethereum hard fork in London, which will usher in the EIP-1559 update, has now been scheduled for August 4 after launching on the Rinkeby testnet on Thursday.

Ethereum developer Tim Beiko posted the testnet update confirming that the code has now been successfully deployed across all three testnets.

And we are live https://t.co/a5blKgbZym All three testnets have been successfully upgraded to London Note: Due to OpenEthereum being deprecated after London, a lock has not yet been set for Kovan and it will likely be updated after the mainnet. https://t.co/rCnLDMjxZj – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) July 8, 2021

The launch of the main network will take place in block 12965000, which places the estimated date on August 4. The first block was produced on the Ropsten testnet on June 24, and the Goerli testnet deployed the hard fork on June 30. Rinkeby is the final testing phase before the mainnet is activated.

The London update is named after the second annual Ethereum developer conference in 2015. You can bring the network into a deflationary state by adjusting the current auction mechanism for network fees. The EIP will introduce a “base fee” instead of the existing first price auction fee. According to software solutions firm Ethereum ConsenSys, in theory, the more transactions that occur, the more deflationary pressure the burning of the base fee will have on the overall Ethereum supply.

However, it will not necessarily reduce gas rates through the EIP-1559 update, as many expected. ConsenSys confirmed this in an update guide released last month, though they suggested that fees may decrease slightly:

“As a side effect of a more predictable base rate, EIP-1559 can lead to a reduction in gas prices if we assume that the predictability of the rate means that users will overpay for gas less often.”

The update will see some of the transaction fees burned, which will have an effect on Ethereum supply over time. A website has been created to see this mechanism in action on the various testnets. At the time of writing, more than 89,000 ETH had been burned on the testnets, nominally valued at approximately $ 185 million at current prices.

The deflationary properties of the system may be amplified when the network switches from mining to proof-of-stake consensus in the second half of 2022.