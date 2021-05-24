Cryptocurrency : The duel between cryptocurrencies and fiat money!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he prefers cryptocurrencies to fiat money. Consequently, it has caused Bitcoin to rise again, after days of turmoil.

As a curious fact, every time Elon Musk posts a message on his Twitter account, the markets shake. Musk is used to giving his opinion without problems and it is not surprising that many users are pending.

In this regard, Todd Cipperman, from the consultancy Cipperman Compliancy Services said: “Although it is difficult to verify that your tweets move the market, in any case it seems that way. And it raises many questions.

On the other hand, a netizen with the hashtag “Fuckmusk” indicated: “The fact that there are no more people being obfuscated because Elon Musk intentionally causes cryptocurrencies to fall, is horrifying. Stop worshiping him!”

Elon Musk, Cryptocurrencies or fiat money?

Sure enough, Elon Musk is tweeting about cryptocurrencies again. And this time it is clear where his support is. But, many of his fans are furious about the Bitcoin crash.

In fact, some accuse Elon Musk of manipulating the price of these cryptocurrencies to get rich. Others regret that they lost their savings by trusting his words. And, there are those who are calling for a boycott of Tesla and not buying its vehicles in response.

Specifically, in a Twitter thread, a user has asked him what he thinks about people who are angry with him, for his support of cryptocurrencies. To which Elon Musk replied:

“The real battle is between fiat money and cryptocurrencies. And in the end I defend the latter ».

The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021

The Dogefather and his messages on Twitter. Hero or villain?

It should be remembered that Elon Musk is used to sparking even greater controversy with his famous messages on Twitter.

In fact, last April, Dogecoin increased its value by 472%. Thanks to your favorable opinions on the social network.

However, Musk would also have caused a collapse in the value of Bitcoin, after it was announced on behalf of Tesla that the cryptocurrency would no longer be accepted as a means of payment in the purchase of his cars. Justifying this statement on environmental concerns.

Similarly, in February this year, he defended Tesla’s investment in Bitcoin, noting that: “When fiat currency has negative interest, only a fool would refuse to look elsewhere.”

A few days ago, Musk assured that he will not sell any of his Dogecoin cryptocurrencies.

In closing, do you agree with Elon Musk, with his support of cryptocurrencies over fiat money? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Max Keizer: “Bitcoin is the currency of resistance.”

