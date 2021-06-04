Cryptocurrency : The debut of Dogecoin Coinbase with the help of its increasing utility

Compartir

Unlike the recent volatility plaguing new listings, Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) played an impressive run after being listed on the Coinbase trading platform as it maintained momentum on its rise from prices in the early hours of Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin surged to an intraday high of $ 0.4446, surging as high as 40% at a time. DOGE, Elon Musk’s favorite coin, has cut some of his earnings and is trading hands to $ 0.431, an increase of 14.62%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin’s growing profit paved the way for its listing

Dogecoin has become a top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as mass publicity from Elon Musk and billionaire investor Mark Cuban helped redefine the usefulness of the coin. The popularity of Dogecoin has prompted a new generation of companies to add it as a mode of payment. These firms range from the Dallas Mavericks of Cuba, who accept the coin for their tickets and merchandise, to speculating that Tesla might be on the way to accepting the coin.

Dogecoin is available at over 1800 ATMs in the US However, listing on Coinbase will increase the accessibility of the coin for investors in the US in particular.

Dogecoin is no longer a pump and dump cryptocurrency

Dogecoin has seen great growth in recent years. Also, the change in the past was reflected in a best-case scenario, a pump and dump coin. However, the fact is that investors around the world now have the coin instead of DOGE. Not as a meme cryptocurrency built as a joke, but for its increasing value.

Through Elon Musk’s constant endorsement and tweets, the coin has gone from being a pump-and-dump currency to one that now competes with Bitcoin for speed and popularity, among other things.

Image Source: Shutterstock