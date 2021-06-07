Cryptocurrency : The day that Argentina was recommended to adopt bitcoin as a currency

Key facts:

Tim Draper assured in 2019 that the Argentine peso “is a currency that nobody trusts.”

Despite the suggestion, the Argentine government never analyzed legislation in this regard.

After the impact caused by the intention of the government of El Salvador to adopt bitcoin (BTC) as legal currency, theories, speculations and even previous opportunities for other countries to do the same began to resurface. For example, the possibility that Argentina had to adopt the main cryptocurrency in the recent past reappeared.

Two years ago, the businessman and investor Tim Draper recommended to then-president Mauricio Macri exchange the Argentine peso for bitcoin to avoid a “brain drain” due to the country’s economic situation and the devaluation of its currency. Draper and Macri had a meeting within the framework of the American’s visit to Buenos Aires in March 2019 for an event by Draper Cygnus, the investment fund of his firm Draper Venture Network in Argentina.

As reported by the newspaper La Nación at that time, Draper said: “We talked about bitcoin and the devaluation of the peso, and I proposed (to Macri) a bet: if the peso appreciated more than bitcoin, I would double the investment I’m making in the country; and if bitcoin acquires more value than the peso, he had to declare bitcoin national currency. It would be a perfect solution because there is no trust in the currency.

In dialogue with the aforementioned media, the magnate said that Argentina can choose between “letting great brains leave the country and having a currency that nobody trusts” or “doing something extraordinary” such as validating the use of bitcoin in the territory national. Asked about his recommendation to the now former president of the nation, he said: “I think this could be one of those moments in which a president can have a great impact on his country.”

When the investor held the meeting with the former Argentine president, bitcoin was trading at just 163,424 Argentine pesos. For today, despite being 30% below its historical maximum, it costs 3,382,000 pesos to buy a unit of BTC.

Bitcoin has risen more than twenty times in price since Draper and Macri met. Source: CoinGecko.

Another suggestion Draper made to Macri was to improve Wi-Fi and 5G internet., since this, in his opinion, would attract large investors. In this sense, he indicated that “do not worry about building routes”, since the large companies that would reach Argentina if they follow the path indicated by the businessman would be in charge of doing so.

This position is in line with what Draper said years ago. For example, as CriptoNoticias reported in 2017, the businessman already stated “if your government does not like bitcoin, move to another.”

Draper Cygnus promotes the philosophy of its leader from its official site. Source: drapercygnus.vc

El Salvador and Japan, pioneers in the adoption of bitcoin

Just a few days ago, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced at the Bitcoin Conference 2021 that he will send to the Legislative Assembly of the nation a bill to legalize the main cryptocurrency for use throughout the country. The reasons for the decision lie in the possibility of attracting investment, the ease of sending remittances and access to the banked economy for more of the country’s inhabitants.

This motivated other officials and legislators, such as Paraguayan Carlos Rejala, who affirmed through a publication on his Twitter account that he will initiate actions to promote the use of bitcoin (and PayPal as well) in his country, although he did not detail what his plan consists of.

For its part, The government of Japan had authorized in March 2017 to use bitcoin as a means of payment. However, various officials, such as the governor of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, stated that it is not a legal tender and that its main deficiency lies in “not having physical assets to support its value.” Despite this, many companies in various fields accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the Japanese country.

A similar example in Latin America is Venezuela, which in 2017 also decided to accept bitcoin as a form of payment. In fact, an additional tax was even regulated for payment with cryptocurrencies, as reported by this outlet.