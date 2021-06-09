Cryptocurrency : The cryptocurrency market crash has reduced the value of Bithumb by more than 50%

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Caterina Trimarchi

The South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, It is still for sale, but its value has reportedly fallen along with the cryptocurrency market price drop.

According to financial media outlet Maeil Kyungjae, potential buyers are still interested in the trading platform, but its value, according to market experts, has plummeted as the value of bitcoin (BTC) has slipped from more than $ 60,000 to just over $ 33,000 at the time of writing.

Just two months ago, investment banking and finance experts estimated that the trading platform, one of the two largest in the country and a market leader until very recently, was worth as much as $ 2.6 billion. Experts now say that the platform is worth a maximum of less than half that amount, and that its unlisted shares are worth around $ 250 each. In April, those same shares were worth roughly $ 620 each. That means the platform is now worth around $ 1.14 billion.

The calculations were made on the basis of a block sale of the Japanese company SBI Investment , which transferred a stake of $ 897,000 to the Hong Kong-based private equity fund (PEF) Samo Fund .

A large number of companies, ranging from national gaming companies to the country’s internet giants and even foreign players, have expressed interest in buying the company, but no deal has been reached. Many have denied the links to a possible purchase. However, the news outlet claims that interest in the platform remains “strong.”

The platform’s largest shareholder and chairman, Lee Jung-hoon, is willing to sell and has been the subject of a police investigation into a failed and allegedly fraudulent token listing in 2018.

Banking experts have claimed that Lee’s connection to the platform could prove fatal to his chances of obtaining an operating permit when regulations take effect in September this year. Banks will do background checks on executives and may reject licenses if they believe key decision makers have a history of participating in fraud investigations.

