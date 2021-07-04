Cryptocurrency : the cryptocurrencies with the highest rise of the weekly top

From June 27 to July 4, 2021, the cryptocurrency market shows a significant recovery, after the generalized fall of the previous weeks. About 90% of altcoins registered growth that exceeded 47%, according to statistics from Coin Check Up.

The weekly top is headed by stratis (STRAX), which launches a new development kit in Python language to incorporate programmers from this community into its chain.

They follow him Lisk (LSK), with updating your testnet in preparation for migration to your mainnet; Y ethereum classic (ETC), which is making preparations for the Magneto hard fork, following in the footsteps of Ethereum.

The top closes with gnosis (GNO), listed by a DAO classification firm; Y NEM (XEM), which launches a new version of its Symbol server.

For its part, the price of bitcoin (BTC) shows signs of recovery as it remains on an upward trend this week, although it has not exceeded USD 40,000 again. On average, the pioneer cryptocurrency surged 7% in seven days, to trade at $ 35,477 at time of writing.

In this regard, the analytical firm Coin Metrics evaluates the current cycle of the bitcoin market, through the analysis of several On-Chain indicators. Among the conclusions, the study states that the peak of the current bitcoin cycle has not yet been reached, in relation to the maximums reached by the cryptocurrency in previous bullish periods (2013 and 2017).

Ether (ETH), for its part, also registered advances. This week the price of ETH moved between $ 1,824 and $ 2,343 in seven days. On average it rose 26%.

Notable news about this network includes the implementation of the EIP-1559 improvement proposal, which seeks to reduce commissions, on the Ropsten testnet. There, the London hard fork has already taken place, which will soon be activated on the main network, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The prices of other relevant cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are also rising. XRP gained 13%, while litecoin (LTC) appreciated 14%. Meanwhile, the Polkadot value (DOT) rises by 11%; and cardano (ADA) advanced by more than 14%.

Stratis launches development kit in Python language

On June 30, the Stratis blockchain, built with the C # and .NET languages, announced the launch of a new Python development kit (SDK), which will allow developers of this latest programming language to start use the technology of this blockchain.

The news appears to have favorably influenced the price of the native STRAX cryptocurrency, which began a period of steady advance after the announcement, albeit with slight corrections. The value of cryptocurrency ranged from $ 1.19 to a high of $ 1.99, amount to which it arrived on July 3. On average rose more than 47% in seven days.

«Python is one of the most widely used programming languages ​​in the world. The development of the Python SDK is a vital step for Stratis to expand its reach within the alternative development communities, ”notes the blockchain team.

They add that they are committed to continuing the development of the Python SDK, encouraging those who are proficient in this language to contribute how and where they can. They plan extend the functionality to incorporate additional documentation, simplified portfolio management and personalized smart contract interaction The official pyStratis repository can be found on GitHub.

At press time, STRAX’s market capitalization is $ 232 million and daily trade volume is $ 4.3 million.

The price of STRAX started to rise, with constant corrections, from the end of June and reached a peak of USD 1.99 on July 3. Source: Coin Check Up.

Lisk runs update on its testnet

According to the information published this July 1 on the Twitter account of the Lisk project, this week an update was made to the testnet (testnet) to the version Lisk Core 3.0.0., occurred at the height of block 14.075.259. With it, the team prepares for a mainnet hard fork, with which they hope to introduce substantial changes to the blockchain.

“The testnet is set up to ensure that developers and users can prepare for the migration of Lisk’s mainnet, which will soon move to an updated protocol,” reads a company post.

The information was released at the time that the price of LSK, the network’s cryptocurrency, began a sustained rise from 1.91 on June 27, to a peak of 2.93 on July 4. On average he gained more than 46% in these seven days.

The network migration is expected to be the largest within the project to date. Among the improvements there is talk of a consensus algorithm that will prevent the blocks from ever being reversed.

Much emphasis has also been placed on polishing the Lisk codebase, improving the end experience for users and developers alike. The project has also started a concerted push to focus on interoperability between blockchains.

LSK’s market capitalization is USD 361 million and the daily trade volume is USD 18 million.

The price of LSK reached a high of almost $ 3 this July 4, growing on average more than 46%. Source: Coin Check Up.

Ethereum Classic developers announce upcoming hard fork

In a tweet published on June 28, the developers of the Ethereum Classic blockchain announced an upcoming hard fork in order to implement the latest version of the project. The event It is scheduled for release in late July.

The update, which the community has dubbed “Magneto”, will include the four Enhancement Proposals (EIPs) of the original version of Ethereum that were first incorporated into the hard fork called Berlin, executed on Ethereum in April this year. The proposals seek to improve network security and save on gas costs, by storing addresses and keys in one place for users to access with a single transaction.

Beta testing on Ethereum Classic’s Morder and Kotti testnets began on June 2 and June 9, respectively. Magneto is scheduled to be officially produced once these tests have been completed.

In this context, the price of ETC has been in constant advance since June 29, peaking at $ 62 on June 30. On average, ethereum classic gained 43%.

As of press time, ETC’s market capitalization is $ 6.68 billion and daily trade volume is $ 3.28 billion.

The price of ETC peaked at nearly $ 2 on June 3. On average it rises more than 20%. Source: Coin Check Up.

Gnosis Joins Analysis Firm DeepDAO’s DAO List

DeepDAO, a company that analyzes financial and government data on more than 100 decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), added Gnosis Safe to its list. It is an asset management platform and financial protocols that runs on Ethereum.

The firm indicates that the choice of Gnosis is due to the fact that it allows the configuration of autonomous organizations by using a modular design, and not as a protocol or piece of software, as other DAOs do.

Amid these announcements, the price of GNO, the cryptocurrency of Gnosis, started a steady growth since June 27. The weekly advance was over 31%, with a maximum of USD 180.8 this July 4.

“With the new additions, the total number of DAOs listed on our platform increases to 116, and the total AUM increases from $ 462.2 million to more than $ 625 million. The number of members or token holders who have voting power in DAOs rises to over 190,000, ”DeepDAO notes in a blog post.

The current capitalization of GNO is USD 274 million and the daily trade volume is USD 312 million.

The price of GNO peaked at more than USD 180.8 on July 4, growing on average more than 30% in these seven days. Source: Coin Check Up.

NEM announces new version of its Symbol server

The NEM team announces on Twitter the release of an update to its Symbol server, launched last March. For this reason, it summons the holders of nodes of this network to download version 1.0.1.0.

In the download guide for nodes the NEM team explains that new versions of Symbol’s server will be released periodically as part of network maintenance. Clarifies that the main version to track the Symbol software is the Catapult Server version. This component is used by all peer nodes, which are located in the second of the 4 layers that make up the architecture of the blockchain.

It is worth remembering that the new blockchain, launched in March 2021, started from a restructuring process in NEM and tests that date back to 2018, it is executed separately from the original chain. It works simultaneously with the main chain.

Meanwhile, the price of XEM started a sustained rise from the date of the announcement, peaking at $ 0.1370 this July 4th. This, after several corrections that have been observed since June 29.

On average the cryptocurrency appreciated by more than 28% in seven days. The market capitalization is USD 1.24 billion and the daily trade volume is USD 63 million.

NEM hit a weekly high of $ 0.1370 on July 4. Source: Coin Check Up.